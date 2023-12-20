The bad winter weather conditions in the United States They will continue in the coming days. Climate experts are warning about the consequences and path of a winter storm that in the northeast It left significant flooding, damage and deaths.

A major storm hits the east coast and, according to experts, it will continue its trajectory towards the north of the country, so the inhabitants must wait heavy rain and winds, as well as flooding and failures in electrical service. Likewise, it is noted that bad weather will affect the travel plans of millions of people, since to date there are around 1,000 flights delayed and more than 30 canceled, in the busiest season of the year.

In accordance with El Canal del clima, those heading to or from the west coast should have Be careful with heavy rain, especially in California. And he warns that in the coming days the storm will expand eastward, so areas of the Midwest and Southeast should prepare for rain, snow and sleet in the Northern Plains.

Even though the storm is moving towards Canada, a flood alert is still in place for multiple communities. In fact, most of the Northeast's rivers are expected to peak. On the other hand, with this forecast, the inhabitants of the south of the country can rest assured that it will not reach there.

State of emergency in the United States due to storm

The heavy rains of recent days have led states such as New Jersey to declare a state of emergency, while in New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Maine, they began work to face the havoc left by storms.

Flood in New York, United States.

According to information released by media such as CNN, At least five people have died in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and New York after a powerful storm caused major flooding on the West Coast, leaving several motorists stranded.