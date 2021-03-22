In recent times, calls have increased to build a great pilgrimage site in the officially mourning country in the world due to the pandemic, with more than 540,000 dead by coronavirus.

Since Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump in the White House in late January and the country entered its second year of pandemic, official ceremonies, essentially virtual, multiplied.

Minutes of silence, flags at half mast and places to remember the victims, often ephemeral, emerged everywhere. The pandemic has been present in the urban landscape for months: 20,000 flags were placed on the Mall of Washington in September – to commemorate the almost 200,000 deaths at that time – a Florida resident hung 30,000 colored ribbons at home, one per every victim in the state, and murals that pay tribute to health personnel emerged.

Now that the vaccination campaign is accelerating and the United States sees the end of the tunnel, calls for a permanent monument are intensifying.

Portraits of doctors who died from covid-19, exhibited on the boardwalk of the Miraflores district, in Lima (Peru). Photo EFE

“We militate for a permanent monument on the mall of washington, and a whole series of local monuments, “Kristin Urquiza, co-founder of the association, told AFP. “Marked by Covid” (Marked by covid), released shortly after his father’s death from coronavirus at the end of last June.

“It is impossible to overstate the tragedy of this period for the United States,” he said. “We have reached a stage where we have lost more people than during the Civil War“The bloodiest of the US conflicts, with an estimated 620,000 dead.

Repair

For this San Francisco environmental officer, who testified about the death of her father, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, at the August 2020 Democratic convention, erecting monuments or declaring a national holiday is essential to “the reparation process “collective, as well as for “pass on to future generations the harsh reality of what happened, and why. “

Some cities have already given the green light to local monuments: Jersey City, in the suburbs of New York, was the first in December that designed a park where about 500 trees will be planted, symbol of the death toll there.

But the deaths in that area today reach more than 700, which illustrates the challenge of the supporters of these monuments: many relatives of the victims consider it essential that the names of the deceased appear, although the figure makes the mission almost impossible.

In Miami, Florida. AFP photo

The supporters of a national gathering place all cite the same reference: the memorial to the American soldiers killed in the Vietnam war in Washington, a long granite wall erected in 1982 on the Mall, where 58,000 names were erected. It is one of the most visited monuments in the United States.

Along with the memorial to the victims of the attacks of September 11, 2001 in New York, which has more than 3,000 names, “is the most successful contemporary memorial,” estimated Emily Godbey, a monument design specialist at Iowa State University. Visiting them “is a real experience, not just something you look at.”

But “How to honor the victims when the numbers are so high, and they are not yet final?”he wonders.

He considers an anonymous monument more realistic, such as the “World Memorial to the Pandemic” proposed by the study of the Uruguayan architect Martín Gómez Platero, a kind of large concrete saucer that would be installed on the Río de Plata with a hole in the center, opposite to the coast of Montevideo.

Tensions

But in the United States, where the pandemic has been plagued by political and family tensions Often victims feel “ignored”, “we have to find a way to recognize each lost life,” says Urquiza. The debate over a national monument could take years.

Waiting for the physical monuments the tributes multiply virtual sites on the internet, with photos and videos of the victims.

In New York, a website launched by journalism schools in April calls on the victims’ families to supply photos and testimonials for a virtual database, the most comprehensive ever, according to an editor of the site, Anjali Tsui.

Despite the help of volunteers, it only has 2,000 names for now, of the more than 30,000 deaths from coronavirus in the largest city in the United States.

“What is terrible with the deaths of the covid is that the experience is only virtualGodbey said.

After seeing family members die alone in their hospital bed, behind glass, and after attending funerals online, “people will need a place to go” to mourn their dead, he said.

Source: AFP

PB