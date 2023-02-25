Home page politics

Nadia Austel

Goal of the Ukrainian army? The Crimea on the Black Sea, which is also used by Russia for tourism. © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

The Crimean peninsula could again come into the crosshairs of the Ukrainian armed forces due to the dispersed Russian military.

KIEV – Last week, a drone attack on the port city of Sevastopol was reported on the Russian-occupied peninsula, the city’s governor Mikhail Rasvozhayev said via telegram, noting the Ukraine not expressly held responsible for the attack. of Russia However, thin front lines give Ukraine a realistic possibility of attacking Crimea, the reports Newsweek in this course, like fr.de turns out.

The governor of Sevastopol went on to write on Telegram that two drones were “shot down over the sea” and that the pro-Russian “defense forces continue to repel the attack”. The Telegram channel Crimean wind reported that “around 5 a.m., several explosions were heard over the areas where Russian military units are located.”

Zelenskyj’s words: Ukraine war will end in Crimea

These reports come along with repeated statements by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyyhe wanted them Crimea recapture that Ukraine war there the picture will “end” that a takeover of the Ukrainian armed forces in Crimea is increasingly becoming a possibility. The current situation in the war zone could therefore offer itself for an offensive.

And now outsiders also see an opportunity for this goal. American Foreign Policy Council (AFPC) President Herman Pirchner Jr. tells opposite Newsweek: “There is a feeling that Crimea is something that could be taken by Ukrainian forces.” The interest in the reconquest is directed less against Russian immigration on the spot, but is based on the expulsion of many Ukrainians from Crimea. Pirchner headed an eight-strong delegation that visited the capital from January 20th to 29th Kyiv and visited the port city of Odessa.

Ukraine war: recapture of Crimea – Russia’s military “thinly manned”

The Russian President Wladimir Putin on the other hand, had vowed to want to hold not only Crimea, but also four other Ukrainian regions – Donetsk, Cherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia. Hilary Appel, a government professor at Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California, explained Newsweekthat any Ukrainian attack on Crimea could provoke a disproportionate response from Russia.

This was also the case after Ukrainian forces blew up the Kerch bridge in October. Putin will defend the peninsula to the end. “Kiev knows how valuable Crimea is to Putin, but it also knows that the Russian military is very thin at the moment,” Appel said.

Recapture of Crimea possible: Even small successes have a big effect

Arkady Moshes, program director for the EU’s Eastern Neighborhood and Russia research program at Finland’s Institute of International Affairs, said that retaking Crimea would not be easy strategically. But “even relatively small successes in this context would produce a noticeable political (…) effect”.

The Ukrainian interlocutors of the AFPC explained to Pirchner and his colleagues that after Russia took Crimea in 2014, most Ukrainians believe that the current war will end with the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty. The representatives of the Crimean residents also reported the impression that the Russian occupation wanted to “wipe them out completely”. A recapture therefore seems to be the only acceptable solution for them.

“Generally speaking, when you talk to Ukrainian officials, they think they (…) have an excellent chance of reclaiming significant amounts of territory with their own counteroffensive,” Pirchner said Newsweek adding that this would have a destabilizing effect in Russia. (n / A)