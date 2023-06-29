Will the UAE have two co-leaders in the Tour de France? Pogacar and Yates, in the fight

“Pogacar won the Slovenian Championship last weekend, but that doesn’t mean he’s 100 percent ready to start the Tour.”says Mauro Gianetti, general director of UAE Team Emirates, who adds that the British Adam Yates will be “the co-leader of the team.”

‘Co-leaders in the Tour de France’

Tadej Pogacar celebrates his victory in the fourth stage of the UAE Tour. Photo: Giuseppe Caccace. AFP

After a scaphoid fracture that occurred in Liège Bastogne Liège, Pogacar began a recovery process that allowed him to successfully compete in the Slovenian national championshipswith individual gold medals in time trial and long distance.



“Everything went well in his rehabilitation, but this injury is not over yet. You have to be careful because his preparation has been cut short. A month ago we were still not sure of anything. If we look at the glass half full, we can say that he will arrive fresher at the beginning, but the competition will be enormous and we will have to be prepared from the beginning.”Gianetti admitted to ‘L’Equipe’.

With doubts about Pogacar, the UAE will have the British Adam Yates as co-leader, attentive to assume the stripes of captain of the squad if necessary.

“Yates will support Tadej and will be our co-leader. We have no other choice. Tadej spent five weeks without being able to train on the road, and there are no miracles in cycling: you have to do kilometers, volume. He has worked well, he has confidence in himself, but we are not sure of anything. It is true that he won the Slovenian Championship last weekend, but that does not mean that he will be 100% ready to go on Saturday”, he concluded.

Mauro Gianetti, UAE director on Tadej: “We did everything with him. You have to be careful because his preparation was truncated. 1 month ago, we still weren’t sure about anything. If we look at the glass half full, we can say that it will arrive fresher at the beginning, but it is a treacherous injury ” pic.twitter.com/YuSmdInyjj —OSCAR RESTREPO (@PROFE_RESTREPO) June 28, 2023

EFE AGENCY

