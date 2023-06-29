Thursday, June 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Will the UAE have two co-leaders in the Tour de France? Pogacar and Yates, in the fight

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Will the UAE have two co-leaders in the Tour de France? Pogacar and Yates, in the fight

Close


Close

Adam Yates and Tadej Pogacar

Adam Yates and Tadej Pogacar.

Adam Yates and Tadej Pogacar.

The fracture of the Slovenian casts doubt on his power in the French race.

“Pogacar won the Slovenian Championship last weekend, but that doesn’t mean he’s 100 percent ready to start the Tour.”says Mauro Gianetti, general director of UAE Team Emirates, who adds that the British Adam Yates will be “the co-leader of the team.”

‘Co-leaders in the Tour de France’

Tadej Pogacar celebrates his victory in the fourth stage of the UAE Tour.

Photo:

Giuseppe Caccace. AFP

After a scaphoid fracture that occurred in Liège Bastogne Liège, Pogacar began a recovery process that allowed him to successfully compete in the Slovenian national championshipswith individual gold medals in time trial and long distance.

“Everything went well in his rehabilitation, but this injury is not over yet. You have to be careful because his preparation has been cut short. A month ago we were still not sure of anything. If we look at the glass half full, we can say that he will arrive fresher at the beginning, but the competition will be enormous and we will have to be prepared from the beginning.”Gianetti admitted to ‘L’Equipe’.

See also  Pioli, Galliani and Ancelotti, how much love for Milanello: "He is part of the great Milan"

(Also: She’s the ‘Wonder Woman’ making it big on OnlyFans after giving up fighting in the UFC.)

With doubts about Pogacar, the UAE will have the British Adam Yates as co-leader, attentive to assume the stripes of captain of the squad if necessary.

Yates will support Tadej and will be our co-leader. We have no other choice. Tadej spent five weeks without being able to train on the road, and there are no miracles in cycling: you have to do kilometers, volume. He has worked well, he has confidence in himself, but we are not sure of anything. It is true that he won the Slovenian Championship last weekend, but that does not mean that he will be 100% ready to go on Saturday”, he concluded.

EFE AGENCY

See also  América: Injured and suspended vs. Juárez on matchday 17 of the Clausura 2023

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#UAE #coleaders #Tour #France #Pogacar #Yates #fight

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance announced for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance announced for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result