From: Helena Gries, Anika Zuschke, and Martina Lippl

Is the Maddie McCann missing person case about to be solved? The police are looking for new clues at a reservoir in Portugal.

Update from May 24, 7:10 a.m: The search for Maddie McCann, who has been missing for almost 16 years, continues in Portugal today, Wednesday. Since Tuesday morning, the Arade reservoir and the area have been the focus of a new search operation. According to media reports, sniffer dogs, divers, dozens of vehicles and specialists were involved in the operation on Tuesday. The police had set up blue tents as a coordination center.

Like the UK news channel BBC reported, more than 20 officials were busy digging next to the reservoir around noon. Several bags were taken from the search area, but the contents are unknown. Four other areas of interest are also reported to be searched this week.

A police tent and vehicles are seen near Arade Dam, some 50 kilometers from Praia da Luz in Portugal. Portuguese police have resumed their search for Madeleine McCann, the British infant who went missing in the country’s Algarve region in 2007. © Joao Matos/dpa

Maddie McCann: What exactly are investigators looking for?

Update from May 23, 4:53 p.m: The area around the Arade dam in Portugal is cordoned off. TV crews and photographers were only allowed to film or photograph remotely. According to media reports, even the airspace was closed for security reasons. Drones are also being used in the search operation.

What are investigators looking for in the Maddie McCann case? The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig is silent about the “tip” that set the large-scale search operation in motion. “Of course, the search was preceded by a tip. But I can’t say more at the moment,” said Hans Christian Wolters, spokesman for the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office at the request of IPPEN.MEDIA (see also update from 10.55 a.m.).

The police are apparently assuming that they will find a trace at the dam that is linked to the main suspects Christian B. and Maddie McCann. The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) and the public prosecutor’s office are investigating Christian B on suspicion of murder. The investigators suspect that Christian B., who is now 46, kidnapped and killed Madeleine. There are many indications, but the chain of evidence has not been closed, according to the public prosecutor’s office.

B. is currently in custody in Germany. He was sentenced to several years in prison for a rape in Portugal in 2005. At the same time, the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig accused him of several other sex crimes that he is said to have committed between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal.

Update from May 23, 1:31 p.m: Madeleine McCann has disappeared in Portugal for almost 16 years. Since Tuesday morning, the Arade reservoir and the area have been the focus of a new search operation – around 50 kilometers from Praia da Luz. From there, on May 3, 2007, little Maddie disappeared from a holiday resort apartment. The then three-year-old would be 20 today.

Missing Maddie: search for a “clue” at the Arade reservoir in Portugal

Update from May 23, 11:42 am: Boats are on the water, tents are set up, emergency services are walking along the shore. A rubber dinghy with two investigators was also launched. The search operation in the case of missing Maddie McCann at the reservoir in Portugal has been in full swing since Tuesday morning, as can be seen in photos from news agencies. According to media reports, almost 30 emergency services are combing a region around the Arade reservoir, and around dozens of search dogs are deployed. Divers were also observed in the water.

Is the Maddie McCann missing person case about to make a breakthrough? The police are looking for clues at a reservoir in Portugal. © FILIPE AMORIM / AFP/Police

According to the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, there is a “hint” behind the large-scale action in Portugal. It is initially unclear what the exact indication is.

Missing Maddie McCann: reservoir area searched in 2008

The Arade reservoir was searched in 2008 after Portuguese lawyer Marcos Aragao Correira privately paid for special divers. The lawyer is said to have received a tip from criminal contacts that Maddie’s body was in the reservoir, reports the TV channel Sky News.

Maddie McCann: New search operation in Portugal – BKA on site

Update from May 23, 10:55 am: The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig confirms at the request of IPPEN.MEDIA Investigations into the Madeleine McCann case in Portugal. “Of course, the search was preceded by a tip,” said public prosecutor Christian Wolters from the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office.

What specific notices are there? It is initially unclear what kind of trail the investigators are following. For further information and details, the public prosecutor’s office keeps a low profile for “investigative tactical reasons”.

These are “current criminal procedural measures”, as stated in a very brief statement by the Braunschweig public prosecutor. And further: “The measures will be implemented by way of legal assistance by the Portuguese law enforcement authorities with the support of officials from the Federal Criminal Police Office.”

Missing Maddie McCann: The search operation at the Arade reservoir in Portugal is ongoing. Boats are also in the water. © FILIPE AMORIM/afp

The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig is investigating in the case of Maddie McCann on suspicion of murder against the multiple convicted German sex offender Christian B., who is currently in custody on another matter.

After a tip from Germany: is the turning point in the Maddie McCann case coming today? Police pursue a new lead

Update from May 23, 9:07 a.m: For more than 16 years there has been no trace of Madeleine McCann. This could change soon. There are new clues. The Portuguese police search for Maddie in a reservoir. The action had been requested by the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) and should “take place in the next few days,” confirmed the Portuguese Kripo in a brief statement. The British police should also take part in the search operation.

The search at the Arade dam is scheduled to start on Tuesday and last two days, Portuguese media reports. The focus of the police is therefore the area around the reservoir. Police officers will search the Barragem do Arade lake near the Algarve town of Silves, some 40 kilometers from Praia da Luz. In the Algarve resort town, Maddie McCann disappeared from a holiday home on May 3, 2007 at the age of three.

The lake was already being examined by divers shortly after little Maddie’s disappearance, reports RTL. It remains to be seen whether the new search operation will bring new leads or even evidence.

In the case of the missing Maddie, the German suspect Christian B. plays a key role according to German investigators. B. may have had friends in the area, according to various reports. The place was frequently visited by the main suspect. The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig announced a press release.

Tip from Germany in the Maddie McCann case: the police have a new lead and are looking for a body in the reservoir

First report from May 22, 2023

Praia da Luz – There seems to be a new lead in the case of Maddie McCann, who disappeared in 2007. As reported by the Portuguese media on Monday, a reservoir not far from the place where the three-year-old girl disappeared is to be searched from Tuesday.

New lead in the Maddie McCann case: Police are looking for a body in a reservoir in Portugal

More than 16 years ago, Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family’s holiday home in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Although the girl was wanted internationally, the case was never solved. However, according to Portuguese media reports, a reservoir about 50 kilometers from where Maddie disappeared will be searched from Tuesday (May 23). As the Picture reported that the initiative for the new search operation came from German authorities.

According to the Portuguese weekly, the main suspect in the investigation is said to be at this remote reservoir expresso used to stop more often. He has a criminal record for sex offenses and lived regularly in the Algarve from 1995 to 2007. The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig has been investigating the murder of the German since June 2020, but the authority has not yet brought charges in the case. The suspect is currently serving a multi-year prison sentence after a final conviction for a rape in Portugal in 2005.