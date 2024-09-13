There is consensus that Harris won the debate, as she undermined his composure, provoked him and put him on the defensive, causing him to respond with baseless allegations.

The former president was forced to play defensive almost all night, and the question now is: Will Harris’ success on the debate stage matter in November?

The Philadelphia debate attracted 67 million viewers and held a large portion of the American people’s breath for 90 minutes on Tuesday evening, according to Reuters.

As the showdown looms, both campaigns see the debate as perhaps the best remaining chance to make a difference in a closely contested race less than eight weeks before Election Day.

Trump supporters wanted the former president to rise above the sexist and racist attacks he made on the campaign trail.

Harris wanted to make her policies clear to an eager audience and lure the former president into making a mistake that might make voters question the president’s behavior and temperament.

Harris was generally successful. She began by shaking Trump’s hand at the beginning of the debate and repeatedly lured him into the trap of provocation.

The key moment came about half an hour later when Harris mocked his rallies, saying they were boring and that attendees were leaving early because they were tired.

The former president, who is known for being extremely sensitive about the size of his campaign rallies, appeared confused.

He responded in a rambling manner, claiming that immigrants in the country were illegally killing and eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

One of the debate moderators pointed out that this was not true, but Trump stuck to what he said.

“In Springfield, they eat dogs! The people who came here, they eat cats!” Trump said.

His comments quickly went viral on social media, and at the end of the night, as the candidates left the debate stage, pop star Taylor Swift endorsed Harris in an Instagram post, a sign Democrats have been craving for months.

Trump’s advisers later said they thought Trump had done poorly and fallen into traps set by Harris, but not badly enough to change the course of the race.

“I definitely hated that (debate) but I don’t think it will affect the outcome,” said a longtime Trump aide.

The data so far is confusing. Reuters spoke to 10 undecided voters after the debate who were not much impressed by Harris’s performance, saying they found her policy proposals too vague.

But we’ll have to wait a few days and do some good polling to know for sure how much of an impact the debate could have on changing the course of the race.

With all the battleground states still in the swing, even marginal support for either candidate could be decisive.