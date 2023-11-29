Negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas have achieved “very positive progress” to implement a second extension of the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, which began on Friday and expires in a few hours, Egyptian security sources informed EFE this Wednesday.

The sources, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter, said that “security talks between Israel and Hamas…made very positive progress” toward extending the ceasefire, although they did not specify how many days. the truce would be extended.

They noted that “the Israeli side welcomed the idea of ​​extending the truce for a longer period and continuing with the release of all Israeli prisoners,” although they indicated that “there are obstacles to completing the agreement.”

The Israeli side welcomed the idea of ​​extending the truce for a longer period and continuing with the release of all Israeli prisoners.

“More work and negotiation is required to convince both sides of the need to resort to a peaceful solution and stay away from armed attacks that deepen the dispute and increase human and material losses,” they added.

Egyptian media also pointed out this Wednesday the possibility of a second extension of the humanitarian pause, which began on Friday and was extended on Monday for two more days, during which Hamas has already freed 60 Israeli hostages, while Israel released 180 Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinian militias also freed an additional 21 foreign captives in the Strip during this period.

“Contacts do not stop 24 hours a day, by Egyptian security officials and their counterparts in Israel, Doha and Washington, in order to reach a solution that puts an end to this crisis,” the sources added.

These developments come a day after CIA Director William Burns, Mossad Director David Barnea, and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel met in Doha to explore options for extending the humanitarian pause and the possibilities for a permanent ceasefire, according to Egyptian security sources.

The American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced this Wednesday in Brussels that during his trip to Israel on Thursday, he will focus on trying to prolong the truce in Gaza between the Jewish State and Hamas.

“We want this pause to be extended, because it has allowed us to free hostages and work on humanitarian assistance for those who desperately need it,” Blinken said during a press conference at NATO headquarters.

Unloading Saudi aid for the Gaza Strip on the runway of the Egyptian El-Arish airport.

Hamas ready to extend truce

Hamas is willing to extend the truce with Israel for another four days and release more hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a source close to the Islamist movement announced this Wednesday, amid pressure from international mediators to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the conflict.

The truce between Israel and Hamas entered its sixth day this Wednesday, with a new exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners planned.

Entered into force on Friday for an initial period of four days, the truce was extended for 48 hours, until Thursday at midnight (Colombia time), to allow the exchange of 20 Hamas hostages for 60 Palestinian prisoners, according to Qatar, main mediator.

This extension allowed the handover on Tuesday night of twelve hostages in the hands of the Islamist group (ten Israelis and two Thais) and 30 Palestinian prisoners, including a 14-year-old.

Israeli media claim that The government has already received the list of hostages who will be returned by Hamas on Wednesday, although no official source confirmed it..

This Wednesday morning, a source close to Hamas indicated that the Islamist movement “agrees” to extend the current truce for four more days.

“Hamas has informed the mediators that it wishes to extend the truce for another four days, and that during this period it is in a position to release Israeli prisoners it is holding together with other resistance movements and other parties, on the same terms.” of the current truce,” said that source.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE and AFP