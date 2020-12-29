The DAX is at an all-time high, but Bayer AG shares disappoint investors in 2020 with a price loss of over 30 percent. This makes the share the worst value in the DAX and is almost two thirds below the 2015 high. By Lucas von Reuss

Bayer shareholders again heard one word far too often this year: special charges. Since Bayer took over the controversial seed company Monsanto, new billions of billions have been on the table because of lawsuits – especially in the USA. But precisely this never-ending debacle could be the basis for rising prices in the coming months.

Because often such persistent bad news means that investor expectations are sinking to a very low level. How low the expectations are at Bayer can be seen from the ratings. At a time when many consider the stock markets to be expensive or even overvalued, Bayer’s valuation metrics are close to all-time lows. The price-to-book ratio is 1.5, the price-to-sales ratio is just 1.1. The dividend yield is currently almost 6 percent.

This means that just a few positive surprises can trigger a price rally. Because in the short term, nothing drives prices on the stock market more than exceeding expectations – regardless of the level. The prerequisites for this are not bad at Bayer, because the underlying business is still generating very stable cash flows.



In the long term, Bayer will continue to lay the foundation for sales and profit growth. The group is investing heavily in research and development despite billions in costs from the Monsanto debacle. Because the patent portfolio is also growing, the Quant IP Innovation Score * shows very high values ​​between 80 and 100 for the past two years. In the long term, a division into the pharmaceutical and seed sectors could also be pending. Investors would probably reward the division with price premiums. The longer the misery lasts at Bayer, the louder the voices will be about hedge fund investor Paul Singer, who has already invested over a billion euros and is pushing for a split. Perhaps there will be positive signals as early as 2021 and thus the beginning of the trend reversal for Bayer shares.



* The Quant IP Innovation Score is a share valuation system that measures the relative innovative strength of a company compared to its competitors by means of patent data and sets this in relation to the valuation of the share. The score is calculated monthly by Quant IP GmbH and can be between 100 and 0. High values ​​indicate that the measured innovative strength is rated more favorably than that of competitors.



This analysis was carried out by the innovation consultancy and investment boutique Quant IP. Quant IP is the developer of the Quant IP Innovation Score and fund initiator of the Quant IP Innovation Leaders Fund (DE000A2P36A8). The stocks mentioned here may be included in the fund’s portfolio.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE