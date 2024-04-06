Next Monday, an extraordinary astronomical event will capture the attention of millions of people. It promises to be an impressive spectacle, where the Moon will come between the Earth and the Sun, temporarily obscuring our main star, and if you have pets, We will tell you how the total solar eclipse on April 8 will affect the health of my cats and dogs.

To enjoy this event safely, it is essential to remember that you should never look directly at the Sun during a solar eclipse, as this can cause permanent damage to your eyes. It is highly recommended to use certified eclipse glasses that meet safety standards, which are marked with a corresponding ISO to ensure adequate protection. However, It is not advisable to put glasses on your pets as this will cause them anxiety to have something on their face.

It is also important to consider the impact that this astronomical phenomenon can have on animals, especially our pets, such as dogs and cats. Ron Fernández, a specialist at the Faculty of Sciences at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), points out that solar eclipses can cause changes in animal behavior due to alterations in light and climate.

During the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, dogs and cats are likely to show unusual behaviors, such as restlessness, nervousness or seeking shelter, even altering their behaviors because they will believe that it is night. It is important to protect our pets during this astronomical event, staying inside the houses to prevent them from looking directly at the Sun or being scared by the effects of the eclipse.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 will be visible in several parts of North America, including Mexico, where you can enjoy a celestial spectacle for approximately 2 hours and 41 minutes. However, it will be in the port of Mazatlán, located on the Mexican Pacific coast, where observers will have the opportunity to witness the eclipse for a significantly prolonged period, lasting 4 minutes and 20 seconds, beginning at 9:51 a.m.