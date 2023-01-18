Over the years we have seen how some developers use some techniques that some might consider dishonest to sell their games. However, recently the first look at a title was revealed that wants to make people believe that a new operating system would come to the nintendoswitchsomething that will not happen.

This same month a game known as nOS: New Operating Systema title that simulates the experience of a PC on the Switch. The problem here is that the marketing is going out of its way to try to fool people into thinking that this is a real new operating system for the console.

The press release from RedDeer, the developers, even confuses the name of the game, calling it “New OS” in one sentence and “Nintendo OS” in another. With this, the console’s logo appears in the trailer, something third party games usually don’t do.

At the moment there is no official response from Nintendo, but if many people come to believe that this is a real operating system, they may have to get involved. On related topics, the Switch was the best-selling console of 2022. Similarly, fans believe that Nintendo will sue Xbox.

Editor’s Note:

Nintendo needs to offer a curatorship for the Switch eShop. It seems that anything can be sold in this virtual store. Today it is a title that tries to pass itself off as an operating system, tomorrow it could be an experience that tries to deceive the public in a greater way.

Via: RedDeer