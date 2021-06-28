Although the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni has already qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América in Brazil 2021, the highest figure Lionel messi will start today against Bolivia in search of staying with the first place of Group A.
Not only will this game serve the “Pulga” to achieve that goal together and have a simpler a priori table for the grand final to be played at the Maracanã, but it will also officiate a new chance to cut a striking streak.
It is that the star of FC Barcelona he has not scored a goal for 750 days with the “Albiceleste“: the last were on June 7, 2019, in a friendly in front of Nicaragua in San Juan that served as a preparatory America Cup of that year in Brazil: the meeting ended 5-1 for the national team, with a double for the best player on the planet.
How many games are there in total without being able to score a goal? They have past 17, between officials and friendlies, a more than striking figure for being such an outstanding footballer.
If we go to official matches, the last goal that Messi scored was more than three years ago in the crash in front of Nigeria that ended 2 to 1 and that sealed the qualification for the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with the remembered great pass from Banega. Will the streak end today?
