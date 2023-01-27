The study concludes that the sporting goods industry is “lucky” compared to many other industries, with the past two years marked by strong growth, equaling or outperforming pre-COVID-19 levels.

sports industry in 2022

McKinsey indicated in its study that the performance of the sports industry in the first half of last year was widely positive around the world, despite the high inflation due to the effects of the war in Ukraine, especially in Europe, and the high costs of raw materials and energy prompted some companies to raise prices.

Overall, expectations at the end of 2021 were that 2022 would be a great year for the sporting goods industry due to the high consumer sentiment following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, with many demands for sports products and brands, but the second half of last year witnessed a decline in economic expectations amid increasing Concern about geopolitical instability and the path of interest rates, which tightened the constraints on both corporate and household budgets.

According to the study, looking to the future, in the medium term, there are reasons for optimism, driven in particular by increasing awareness of health, fitness and sports.

Short term concerns

Despite the optimism expressed in the study about the sports industry, there are some concerns that appear in the short term, on the back of rising costs, the potential threat of a larger recession, and ongoing operational challenges that may create headwinds in early 2023, which may put companies under immediate pressure. In their production, and thus raise prices to enhance productivity, manage cash more strictly, and find the right balance between saving and investment, according to the study.

Negative expectations due to inflation

Colin Brown, Interim President and CEO of Under Armour, predicted that economic conditions will continue to deteriorate in the current year, which in turn will affect consumer confidence.

And with inflation reaching a 40-year high in 2022 in Europe and the United States, only 6 percent of sporting goods companies are confident of their resilience.

The study suggests that consumers will reduce their spending on sporting goods during the coming period, as a survey conducted by the same study showed that more than 50 percent of consumers will buy less products than last year, while about 20 percent said that they will buy products from brands that are less expensive than others.

Sports industry password

Egyptian economist Mahmoud Atta told “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the global economy during the year 2023 may witness the entry into a stage of economic recession as a result of the high inflation rates that the world is witnessing, which have not occurred in nearly 42 years, adding that this is also in contrast to the strict monetary policies followed. From the global central banks as an attempt to curb inflation globally, and this may affect many industries globally, and accordingly the sports industry, which has become one of the most important industries, whether in Europe or the United States of America.

Atta added that the McKinsey study relies on numbers and analyzes that must be taken into account by sports makers and investors in the sports field around the world, as it paints a picture of what the market conditions will be like with a great methodology.

However, the economist stressed that every rule has an exception, as such studies may face major changes such as the possibility of the war expanding in Europe, the hypothesis of other wars occurring on continents other than Europe, or the emergence of a new epidemic, as happened with Covid 19, stressing that all of the above may change the The shape of global markets in the coming years, not just in 2023, and thus the impact of this negative impact extends to many industries, including the sports industry.

Atta believed that the American and Chinese models in this study were focused on for several reasons, including the great competition between the two countries at the commercial level, and the attempt of each to impose its economic hegemony on the world, in addition to the large population in both countries, and the passion of the American and Chinese people for sports, which helps Certainly, to increase the chances of success of the sports industry in both countries, including the production of clothing and sports equipment, and the establishment of more stadiums for various games.

The needs of the sports industry in 2023

The study, published by McKinsey, pointed out that sporting goods companies need several steps in the coming period:

Develop strategies to help them overcome current challenges. Adding that raising prices is not the answer in a context of lower demand, more affordable options are widely available.

Re-adjusting the return on investment, whereby decision makers should consider conducting a top-down review of efficiency, which will lead to savings of 10 to 20 percent in marketing budgets and enhance the return on investment. Enhanced Brand Communication Communication can be improved and refocused on the brand’s core value proposition, which can help companies achieve a 2-5 percent increase in revenue. Exploiting technological innovations such as robotic processes that will save 5 to 10 percent in the long term. With improved financing, companies can focus on freeing up cash and exploring divestment and more acquisitions.

The recovery of the American sports market

The study confirmed that the American sports market rebounded a lot after the Covid 19 pandemic, specifically in 2021, but it witnessed some decline in the past year, which led to a decrease in sales by 4 to 8 percent in the first nine months, compared to 2021 levels, and these unexpected declines led to To a significant increase in stocking and significant discounts in the second half.

And it was found from the study that the sports shoes and apparel market witnessed a decrease in revenues by 4 to 6 percent in the first nine months of 2022, and home fitness equipment witnessed a decrease in revenues by 28 percent compared to the same period in 2021, but the exception was in the manufacture and sale of E-bikes, which have continued to grow strongly.

The growth of the Chinese sports market

The study moved to the second model in China, where the sporting goods market has seen a largely flat performance, benefiting from higher demand from women (in contrast to Europe and the Americas), where women in China spend 15 to 20 percent more on sports and fitness clothing and equipment of men.

Sports are also becoming a more important part of Chinese people’s daily lives, and there is growing interest in more specialized sports, such as skiing and surfing, and outdoor activities, such as camping.

The study confirmed that local Chinese brands such as Anta and Li-Ning compete fiercely in meeting women’s sports demands, by offering more products that focus on women, and these local brands put pressure on famous sports brands after the first succeeded in acquiring a large part of sales. in China and many other countries.