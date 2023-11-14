The President of the Republic of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, has just dissolved Parliament and called early elections for March 10, 2024, putting an end to the socialist Government of António Costa, which had a solid parliamentary majority. In 24 hours, a judicial investigation forced the resignation of a prime minister after a political career full of successes and a Government of the Socialist Party (PS) that was the envy of the European socialist family, not to mention the balance it had achieved in the elections. Public finances.

Unlike Spanish democracy, Portuguese democracy is semi-presidential. In a situation like the current one – a prime minister who resigns because he is the subject of a police investigation – the president has several options. If he had desired, he would have been able to keep the socialists in power with a new Government, since they had a majority in Parliament. This has not been the case and the socialists face a great challenge. Despite everything, Rebelo de Sousa will give the party time to reorganize and find new leadership, just as he did in the 2022 elections with the center-right party, the PSD.

The great challenge for the PS will be political contamination due to corruption, which has taken several years to eliminate. He carries the inheritance of former socialist prime minister José Sócrates, who in 2014 was imprisoned accused of corruption and who, almost 10 years later, is still waiting for a judicial decision. The right, and especially the radical right of the Chega party, will repeat the issue ad nauseam between now and the elections.

However, in the case of Portugal, in the March 2024 elections, the central question will be who has more parliamentary seats, the right or the left. It was not like this until 2015, but when the PS allied itself with the radical left and the communists to govern, after having lost the elections, everything changed. For this reason, although the radical left of the Bloco and the center-right of the PSD have opened the hunt for the socialist vote, this will be the determining element.

The PS will quickly enter primaries to elect a new leader. If former Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos runs and wins the battle, the Socialists will be able to withstand the challenge. Nuno Santos left the socialist government almost two years ago and was a detractor of Costa. Associated with sectors of the party that favor alliances with the two parties to his left, Nuno Santos could face the challenge.

On the right, the panorama is complex. As usual, the PSD says it will not agree with the populist radical right, but will try if the conservative bloc obtains a parliamentary majority. After eight years of socialist government, which has broken down the association that an important part of the electorate had between left-wing parties and the waste that led to the bankruptcy of the State during the euro crisis of the last decade, the most fractious right will do everything possible by reducing the PS to a prolonged opposition.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Elections in Portugal are normally less polarized than in Spain. But those on March 10 will be tough and will require coalition governments, either on the right or on the left. Will the two main parties in power since the consolidation of democracy be reduced to rubble by the most radical forces on the left and especially the right? I don’t think so. But the panorama appears very conflicting.

Antonio Costa Pinto He is a professor of Political Science at the University of Lisbon

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_