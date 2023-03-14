According to those testimonies, the four militants, three of whom were killed in clashes with the Mauritanian security forces, were coordinating with a terrorist group affiliated with ISIS, which is based in northern Mali as a center for its operations. Media reports indicated that the Mauritanian security forces arrested two Malian nationals who were believed to have brought the car used by the four terrorists into Mauritanian territory..

These developments come amid great indications of the transformation of the financial north into a center for terrorism and violent extremism led by the Nusrat al-Islam and Boko Haram groups, which recently became part of two major terrorist groups, al-Qaeda and ISIS, after they were two local groups that focused their activities inside Nigeria..

Al-Sharif Maiga, a former officer in the Malian army, believes that the security vacuum has tempted the Nusrat al-Islam group and other extremist groups to seek to make Timbuktu the capital of their future emirate, given its large area and strategic importance in West Africa. He explained to Sky News Arabia that controlling Timbuktu would enable terrorist groups to control the border crossings with Algeria in the north and Mauritania in the west, in addition to the eastern borders with Burkina Faso and Niger..

security vacuum

Observers attribute the recent increase in the presence of ISIS and other terrorist groups in northern Mali to the deteriorating security situation. After the failure of the Malian government to implement the peace agreement signed with the Azawad movements in Algeria in 2015.

They pointed to the important role played by the Azawadian movements during the past years in confronting terrorist groups in northern Mali. Where it fought several battles that led to the reduction of the influence of ISIS and other terrorist movements before it returned again independent. The deterioration of the security situation due to the vacuum created by the non-implementation of the Algiers Agreement.

In this context; Political analyst Ekli Mohamed told Sky News Arabia that the failure to implement the Algiers agreement has destabilized the security situation and thus increased the activity of extremist groups present in the region. Taking advantage of the vacuum left by the political and economic stagnation in northern Mali.

noticeable height

The number of terrorist attacks in West Africa increased by 55 percent over the past year; According to the estimates of the Terrorism Index for the year 2022; Published by the Institute for Economics and International Peace.

Terrorist activities in the region have taken a noticeable escalating pace since the Radisson Blu Hotel operation in Bamako in November 2015, which was carried out by a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, killing 27 people. The region’s share of all deaths in the world resulting from terrorist operations rose from 1 percent in 2007 to 35 percent. Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger topped the list of countries in the region in terms of the number of victims of terrorism, as nearly 2,000 people died in the three countries together in 2022..

Groups stationed in northern Mali

Boko Haram: Founded in northern Nigeria in 2003; It defines itself as a group of “Ahl al-Sunnah for Da’wah and Jihad”. Boko Haram is a name derived from the Hausa language that is widely spread in northern Nigeria and a number of West African countries. It means “Western teachings are forbidden “.

And after the killing of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Shekawi, in 2021; The group split, leading to the emergence of a hostile faction affiliated with al-Qaeda known as al-Qaeda in Wilayah West Africa“.

.● Al-Sahrawi Group: It was formed in 2014 as an extremist group led by Abd al-Majid al-Sahrawi and declared its allegiance to ISIS. The organization began its activities by launching suicide operations against the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad in northern Mali. It then expanded its operations to a number of areas in Burkina Faso and Niger. After the entry of international forces and the intensification of military pressure on them; The group resorted to the help of fighters from other militant groups such as Boko Haram and others.

Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam: It was formed in Mali in 2017 and included an alliance of a number of extremists belonging to different organizations and armed movements, who announced their gathering and merging into one structure. their allegiance to Ayman al-Zawahiri; Al Qaeda leader at the time .

The armed movements that formed the basis of the organization were close to each other before their merger. The group, which is active in Mali, Niger and other neighboring countries, says it wants to be a dominant force in the face of the growing influence of ISIS in the region..

observers’ perspectives