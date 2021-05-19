Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

An Egyptian diplomat explained the statements of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry that the second filling of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will not negatively affect Cairo, as Egypt still has the Aswan High Dam reservoir to rely on.

Shoukry said that Egypt has confidence that the second filling of the dam will not affect the Egyptian interests, adding that Cairo could deal with the second filling of the Renaissance Dam with strict measures in the management of water resources.

These statements raised questions about the fact that damage occurred to Egypt as a result of the second filling of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam without signing a binding legal agreement between the three countries on the rules for filling and operating the dam.

The former Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Ali El-Hefni, explained these statements, stressing that they are not new statements and a message of reassurance to the public, explaining that Egypt has reserves in Lake Nasser behind the High Dam to compensate for the shortfall that could result from the second filling of the Ethiopian dam.

He explained to “Al-Ittihad” that the technical damage is not related to the second filling only, but also related to the rest of the filling stages in the future, which may be in drought years, in addition to political damages related to imposing a de facto policy on the Ethiopian side on the two downstream countries.

The Egyptian diplomat emphasized that Cairo and Khartoum are calling for a binding legal agreement on the filling and operating rules, explaining that the Ethiopian side does not wish to abide by any filling or operating rules, which results in significant negative effects.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also used, through its official account on the social networking site Facebook, the statements of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, in which he confirmed that the second filling of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will not affect the Egyptian water interests.