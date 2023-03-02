Will the Schlein-led Democratic Party find its way? It will depend on Schlein, of course. But the pitfalls seem to me different from those more commonly hypothesized.

The focus is on the “leftward shift” of the Democratic Party. The reasoning – and the hope of Renzi and Calenda – is that the themes dear to Schlein will lead the Democratic Party towards “radical left” positions, pushing the party into the arms of the 5-star Movement and leaving moderate and center voters orphans. The reasoning would be flawless, if politics were played exclusively on the self-positioning of the voter on the right-left axis, based on easily distinctive individual themes, and if moderation were a centrist connotation. The reasoning, however, shows the rope:

– first: the voter is now a minority in the country; the majority is made up of those entitled to abstention: for them, the first problem is not “how” to place themselves, but “if” to place themselves, i.e. whether or not to vote; for this choice, passion and motivation (of those who vote and of those who run as candidates) count at least as much as the rational appreciation of the political offer;

– second: the middle class is not a moderate social block, both because it is no longer really a block, and because it is also populated by many people who are afraid of ever faster changes and angry at the impotence of traditional politics;

– third: some of the issues that in Italy are labeled as “left-left” are actually powerfully transversal: there are not a few conservative voters frightened by climate change or by economic inequalities; even on civil rights, it suffices to cite for example 80% of the voters of the Brothers of Italy and 78% of the Northern League who in the Northeast are in favor of legal euthanasia (source: Ipsos, Gazzettino);

All this does not mean that the position on the right-left axis no longer has any meaning, but it simply does not automatically determine the electoral outcomes.

The reasons for the greater transversal nature, volatility and fluidity of voting (and not voting) would require a political reflection that cannot be dismissed in a few lines. I limit myself to mentioning a person who was often a visionary in Italian politics. When radicals and socialists created the “Rose in the fist” in 2006, Marco Pannella had the words “liberal”, “socialist”, “secular”, “radical” inserted into the symbol, insisting in particular on one concept: it should not have been the summation of old identities, but of terms that by now should have been considered and used as synonyms. In particular, at the dawn of the new millennium, contrasting “liberals” with “socialists” no longer made any sense, because (I’m remembering) on ​​the one hand (unjust) justice had already become the great contemporary social question and on the other well-being could not be created or distributed in the absence of a rule of law worthy of the name.

Seventeen years later, faced with the crises that most impact our lives (starting from the digital revolution and climate change, but also wars, pandemics and migration and financial crises) it would be completely abstract to contrast the defense of individual freedom with the construction solid public guarantees. What individual freedom, of individuals or companies, can we ever delude ourselves of defending without at the same time dealing with the climate collapse or the domination of platforms enhanced by artificial intelligence? The expectations of the various Renzi-Calendas for Schlein’s election do not seem to me to reckon with a society where the alternative between freedom and equality presents itself in unprecedented forms, which require hitherto unheard-of responses, such as the ecological conversion of the tax authorities or the creation of a public artificial intelligence. It will take imagination and courage, certainly virtues neither right nor left, but not centrist either.

For Schlein, the danger, in my opinion, will not come from dealing too much with inequalities, civil liberties and the climate. The real risk lies in the genetic taint of Italian politics, particularly present in the official left ex-Pci-Pds-Ds-Pd: the abyss between saying and doing, between what Pannella always called the “kamasutra of positions”, exhibited in electoral programs, and the systematic desertion of any social struggle that those positions were supposed to substantiate. The risk for Schlein will not be to place the Pd product too far to the left on the shelves of the semi-empty electoral supermarket, but to remain closed in that supermarket – necessarily nationalistic and consensus-oriented in the short term – instead of going on the street to open itinerant and digital stalls of the participatory democracy, looking at a transnational dimension and long-term solutions.

PS: Speaking of digital banquets: the Government has lost track of the public platform for signing referendums and popular initiative laws. Here is an excellent opportunity for joint work, from saying to doing, with Secretary Schlein and with whoever is there, from the right, left or from the centre.