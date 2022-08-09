“The Sandman” came to Netflix on August 5 and it did not take long to become one of the most viewed productions on the streaming platform. After a total of 10 episodes, its first season ended in style and fans were left wanting more.

As we saw, Morpheus finds himself making amends for the cosmic mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, especially after being captured in the waking world as his kingdom fell to pieces. However, he will also have to deal with an old rival and even a family conspiracy.

What happened in the end?

In the final chapter we saw how Sandman is determined to kill Rose upon discovering that she is a vortex that threatens existence. However, the girl’s grandmother, Unity, decides to take her place and sacrifices herself after revealing that her granddaughter is a descendant of the Eternals.

The protagonist is surprised by the news and confronts the person in charge, Desire. Her plan was for the god to eliminate her without knowing that she was from the family and face the terrible consequences. After a confrontation that goes no further, Morpheus leaves without realizing that Lucifer also has his own plans.

Will it have a second season? what we will see

At the moment Netflix has not released an official statement about a continuation. However, fans anticipate that it is only a matter of time, taking into account the open ending of the program and its successful premiere on the streaming platform.

As for what we would see in the new chapters, everything seems to indicate that Lucifer will be the new main rival while Desire will go into the background. His plan will lead him to commit something he has never done before, he promises to surprise God himself and bring Morpheus to his knees.