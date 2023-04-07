Mexico.- It is no secret to anyone that one of the lowest paid jobs in Mexico is teaching, but it seems that this is about to change, as it has been announced increase in the salary of elementary school teachers incorporated into the Secretary of Public Education (SEP).

Through the official account of the Twitter social network of the federal agency it was made public that an agreement had been reached to issue the agreement that contains the rules of Horizontal Promotion Program by Levels with Incentives in Basic Education 2023which was issued by the System Unit for the Career of Teachers and Teachers (Usicamm).

In this sense, the holder of the Usicamm, Adela Pina Bernalpointed out that horizontal promotion consists of an incentive aimed at teachers for their vocation in the Mexican education service.

How much will the salary of SEP teachers rise?

Likewise, the official explained that the incentive that the SEP will give that will be assigned to the teachers are between 35% and 41% of the salary they currently receivebeing possible that it increases every 4 years.

Thus, the SEP program will be permanent, prioritizing teachers with greater seniority in the service. In this vein, it stands out that it has a value of 35 points with respect to the other components, which together add up to 100.

Meanwhile, the head of the Usicamm indicated that 5 points will be given to teachers who do not have, to date, any type of incentive, in order to contribute to greater equity in access to them.

On the other hand, Piña Bernal stated that, in order to incorporate more teachers into basic education so that they teach classes in marginalized areasfar from urban areas, higher economic incentives will be granted to those who are attached to academic institutions located in said areas.

“The document was integrated based on what is established in the General Law of the System for the Teachers’ Career, with the contributions of educational authorities of the federal entities, considering contexts and regional needs of the educational service and in attention to the regional differences”, explains the statement published on the official website of the Government of Mexico.

Added to this, the public servant mentioned that those who participate in said process and have some incentive from the extinct teacher career program, and promotion in the function by incentives in Basic Education or with the incentive of ATPthey will retain the benefit.