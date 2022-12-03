hearing damageA continuous beeping sound, a ringing bell or a nagging jackhammer: tinnitus can be extremely annoying. Researchers are constantly looking for new therapies, such as stimulating the brain with electrical current. A study by the University of Antwerp and the University Hospital in Antwerp draws new conclusions.



Sebastiaan Quekel, Jonathan Bernaerts



03-12-22, 16:09

It is estimated that between 1 and 2 million Dutch people have a form of (temporary) tinnitus, better known as tinnitus. The impact of that tinnitus can vary greatly. For some, it can lead to sleeping problems, concentration difficulties or even anxiety and depression. While there are several therapies that can reduce its impact, there is currently no cure for tinnitus.

Electric current as a new treatment

For years, researchers have been looking for innovative treatments. They look more often at the brain for this, because tinnitus is associated with disturbed activity in the brain. For example, small electrodes can deliver electrical current to the brain to change brain activity. This technique is painless and has already been successfully used for other complaints such as chronic pain. Researchers affiliated with the University of Antwerp and UZA conducted a large-scale study into the effects of this technique on tinnitus.

The treatment was compared to a placebo group. “In general, we found no evidence that the brain stimulation had a better effect than the placebo variant,” says researcher Emilie Cardon. “We noticed huge differences. Some experienced a major improvement in tinnitus symptoms after treatment, while others experienced no effect at all.” See also The reason that can accelerate the sixth mass extinction

Text continues below this tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Focus on personalized medicine

In other words, stimulating the brain with electrical current is not a universal solution for every person with tinnitus. According to the researchers, these results, which were published in the trade journal Brainit is clear that an individual approach is essential.

“It is unrealistic to think that there will be one standard treatment that can cure everyone of tinnitus. The differences are too great for that. We now have to focus much more on personalized medicine, and investigate more precisely who benefits from which treatment. In this way, we want to support everyone with tinnitus complaints as best as possible in the future,” says Cardon.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Epidemic

Top composer Stephen Emmer, who revealed in an interview in the AD that he has been suffering from severe tinnitus for years, also believes that more priority should be given to finding a medical solution for people who suffer hearing damage. Emmer calls tinnitus “one of the next epidemics to hit the world.” See also 25 teams formalize the creation of the Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil

In a petitionwhich Emmer on behalf of the new organization Artists against Tinnitus has started, the government, the medical sector and the pharmaceutical industry are urgently requested to come up with a concrete medical solution within the foreseeable future. There is also a call to promote, among other things, attention and information for hearing problems among artists, listeners and fans.

In an accompanying message, the composer was also critical of the recommendations of the Health Council. A report on hearing damage and its consequences for the Dutch population was published on Wednesday. Emmer thinks, among other things, that the volume reduction of 3 decibels, which the report advocates, is ‘unsatisfactory’. He also criticized the choice for a self-regulating effect in the sector.

Mandatory earplugs

Patient organization Hoormij.VVSS is pleased with the growing attention for tinnitus, but at the same time wants to ensure that ‘this does not turn out to be a short-lived hype. “Whereas about 1.5 million people now experience hearing damage, that number will grow to 25 percent of the population if we do nothing,” warns director Wil Verschoor. “We advocate a legal obligation to prevent hearing damage and tinnitus during festivals and events, for a reduction of the current standard of 103 decibels and mandatory hearing protection.” See also Lakot OAJ rejects private education reconciliation proposal, considers fate of family leave to be the most difficult issue

Do you have tips about hearing damage or do you want another one abuse report? Then you can send us a message via Signal or WhatsApp at: +31615377185. You can also email to [email protected]. You can tip us anonymously through all these channels. We treat your data in confidence in our opinion privacy statement.

Concerts

According to Belgian professor Bart Vinck, 70 percent of young people between the ages of 18 and 30 suffer from tinnitus after a concert. In 5 percent, the complaints last longer than three to six months, and 15 percent are left with irreparable damage. Other studies state that one in five adults today has some form of hearing impairment.

“These are serious figures,” said Belgian audiologist Marleen De Sloovere in conversation with The last news. “We continue to work on raising awareness about the dangers of hearing damage. We try to inform young people about possible damage they have already suffered. By testing their hearing, they notice whether it has already deteriorated. We will then explain what the cause is and how we can prevent further damage.”

Watch our health videos below: