Why does it matter?

According to Axios, any US cut in Ukrainian aid would deal a major blow to Kyiv and could change the course of the war.

How did it start?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy indicated in an interview last week that Republicans would not “write a blank check” for Ukraine in a recession.

What did Koleba say?

Ukraine’s foreign minister told Axios: “We are concerned about these statements. We think they are unfair. But I think we will fix it and I am sure that we will deal with these risks effectively and that aid to Ukraine will not be cut off.”

Ukraine’s foreign minister noted that Ukraine has historically received bipartisan support in the US Congress. “We will work with both Republicans and Democrats to make sure the assistance continues,” he said.

He added, “People make political statements before the elections and follow different policies after the elections. There may be some votes, they may be influential. I’m not saying we are not interested. We are. But I think we will be able to deal with it,” he added.

story background

There was strong bipartisan support for assistance to Ukraine early in the war, but later, Republican members of the House of Representatives expressed skepticism about providing additional military support as the war dragged on.

In May, 57 House Republicans voted “no” to a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine.

The number of lawmakers opposing such packages is expected to rise after the midterm elections, especially if more skeptical GOP candidates are drawn into Congress, according to Axios.