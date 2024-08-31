Ciudad Juárez – This Saturday, August 31, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 21.1 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 30.5 degrees Celsius (87 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says it will be cloudy with a chance of precipitation of up to 15 percent in the afternoon.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 1 to 14 kilometers per hour (7 to 11 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.