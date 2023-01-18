Teresa Mendoza captivated in “Queen of the South” 3 chapter 60. In this final episode, the Telemundo series moved away from drug trafficking and became a political thriller. Kate del Castillo last brought the character to life in Escape From Jail, Evasion From The DEA, The Search For The ‘Black Rider’ And Her Desire To Clear Her Name. Now, the broadcast time will be occupied by “The Lord of the Skies 8”.

However, at the end of the day, he only had to tie up one loose end: Epifanio Vargas, his greatest enemy and current president of Mexico. Not for nothing did they save their last meeting for last.

What happened at the end of “La reina del sur 3”?

In the last chapter we saw that Teresa infiltrated Epifanio Vargas’s party for one last face-to-face meeting. She tricks him into telling the president about the business she has with Senator Kozzar without realizing that everything was being broadcast online. After being exposed to Mexico, he tries to escape the law, but our protagonist murders him.

Will “The Queen of the South” have season 4?

The story does not seem to have closed completely since they left several questions to be resolved. For example, Teresa discovered that her enemy’s truck was full of money, Batman has a new life with his family, and Faustino’s fate after avenging the death of his girlfriend is uncertain.

