The end of “Queen of the South 3” came to television and the fans were fascinated, but also divided by the fate of Teresa Mendoza, Oleg, Sofía and more characters. After months on the air, followers of Kate del Castillo can now watch the series on Netflix, after its last episode on Telemundo.

In the new chapters of the fiction, the journey of Theresa Mendoza and her allies through various Latin American countries, including Peru, but also how she and Epifanio Vargas met for the last time. They clashed and only one was left alive.

Kate del Castillo talked about “The Queen of the South 4”

With the end of “La reina del sur 4” open and with answers to be resolved, fans are wondering if there will be more chapters or not. Months ago, Kate del Castillo spoke with the program “La mesa caliente” about her future as Teresa Mendoza.

“I don’t know, I think you have to know how to tell him that already, bye, bye. I think that the third is the last and how it must be to say goodbye to Teresita so enjoy it,” replied the actress.

What is “The Queen of the South 3” about?

With Teresa Mendoza captured by the DEA, Oleg and his friends make it their mission to rescue her. While this is happening, Epifanio Vargas continues to carry out his illegal acts, but this time he will have an ally from the US Senate. Will Sofia and the Mexican be able to see each other again?