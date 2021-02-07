Dubai (Union)

In order to achieve the unprecedented scientific goals in human history for the “Probe of Hope” mission to the Red Planet, the probe carries on board 3 innovative scientific devices capable of conveying a comprehensive picture of the climate of Mars and its different layers of atmosphere, thus giving the global scientific community a deeper understanding of the atmospheric processes of the planet Mars.

The “Hope Probe” as part of the UAE project to explore Mars aims to provide the first integrated picture of the Martian atmosphere. Therefore, three modern scientific instruments were specially designed to complete this task and study the different aspects of the red planet’s atmosphere.

When the Hope probe reaches the sixth and final stage of its Martian journey, which is the scientific stage, after completing the previous five stages: launch, early operations, navigation in space, entering the capture orbit and moving to the scientific orbit, these three devices start over a full Martian year equivalent to 687 Earth days. To extend an additional Martian year, in the performance of its multiple tasks, in monitoring everything related to how the Martian weather changes throughout the day and between the seasons of the Martian year, in addition to studying the reasons for the disappearance of hydrogen and oxygen gases from the upper layer of the Martian atmosphere, which constitute the basic units for the formation of water molecules , As well as investigating the relationship between the lower and upper layers of the atmosphere, monitoring weather phenomena, such as dust storms, and temperature changes, as well as the diversity of climate patterns according to its varied topography. The Hope Probe carries three scientific instruments to study the climate of Mars, the first of which is: the EXI digital camera, which is a digital camera to capture high-resolution color images of the planet Mars, and is also used to measure ice and ozone in the lower layer of the atmosphere.

In detail, this device is a multi-wavelength radiation camera, capable of capturing 12-megapixel images while maintaining the radiation gradient necessary for detailed scientific analysis .. The camera is composed of two lenses, one for ultraviolet rays, and the other for color spectra used to capture images with clear details of Mars . The short focal length of the lens can reduce the amount of time required for exposure to a very short time to capture stationary images while orbiting around the planet, which raises the degree of accuracy and quality of images despite the high speed with which the probe is orbiting Mars. During its presence in the scientific orbit, the probe rotates One complete revolution around the red planet once every 55 hours. The camera sensor consists of a 4: 3: 12-megapixel monochrome matrix. The image can be captured and stored on the memory stick, so that the size and resolution of the image can be controlled, thus reducing the data transfer rate between the probe and the ground control center.

The sensor can capture 180 high-resolution images at one time, which means the ability to shoot 4K movie when needed. The use of separate filters is a plus that can provide better fidelity for each color. It also provides more accurate details in the image, which contributes to reducing the degree of uncertainty when measuring radiation for scientific imaging. As for the UV lens, the frequency range for short wavelengths will be between (245-275) nm, while the frequency range for long waves will be between (305-335) nm, and for the other lens system, the frequency of the red color will be (625-645). Nanometers, green color (506-586) nanometers, and blue color (405-469) nanometers.

The mission of the digital exploration camera is to study the lower layer of the red planet’s atmosphere by taking high-resolution images of Mars, measuring the optical depth of freezing water in the atmosphere, and measuring the abundance of ozone.

The second device is the EMIRS Infrared Spectrometer, which measures the temperature and distribution of dust, water vapor and ice clouds in the lowest layer of the atmosphere. The device was developed to capture the integrated dynamics of Mars’ atmosphere, using a scanning mirror to provide 20 images per cycle with a resolution of 100 to 300 km per pixel. This spectrophotometer is intended to study Mars’ lower atmosphere in infrared bands, providing information from the lower atmosphere in conjunction with observations from the exploration camera.

An infrared spectrophotometer contains a rotating mirror that measures infrared radiation in a range of 6 to 40 micrometers and is designed to give us a better understanding of how the weather changes during the day. Specifically, it will use this scale to research the thermal state of the lower atmosphere, and the geographical distribution of dust, water vapor and water ice.

The third device is the EMUS ultraviolet spectrophotometer, which measures oxygen and carbon monoxide in the Martian thermal layer and hydrogen and oxygen in the outermost layer of Mars. It is an ultraviolet scale designed to monitor the spatial and temporal changes of major components in the Martian thermosphere (at an altitude of 100 to 200 km) and the outermost layer (at an altitude of 200 km) on time scales. This spectrometer consists of a single-lens telescope feeding into the imaging spectrometer equipped with a Roland circuit, which is prepared for the process of counting and locating photons. The precision of the spectrometer is in locating distances of less than 300 km from the surface, which is sufficient to distinguish the spatial difference between the thermal envelope of Mars, which is located at an altitude of (100 – 200 km), and the outer atmosphere, which is at an altitude of more than 200 km. The scale in one cycle provides at least two images of the Martian thermosphere and at least 8 images of the Martian outermost layer.

1000 GB of unprecedented information

The Hope Probe collects more than 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars, to be deposited in a scientific data center in the UAE, and the scientific team of the project will index and analyze this data that will be available to humanity for the first time, to be then shared for free with the scientific community interested in science Mars around the world in order to serve human knowledge.

The goals of the Hope Probe – upon its successful arrival to its orbit around the Red Planet – include providing an integrated picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time in human history, which will help scientists gain a deeper understanding of the reasons for the transformation of Mars from a planet similar to Earth into a dry planet. Understanding the Martian atmosphere will help us better understand Earth and other planets.