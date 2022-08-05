With the shareholder meetings of various companies taking place in recent days, one of the main topics that have been touched upon during these events has been the increase in the price of some products due to inflammation. In this way, it was recently Sony’s turn to touch on this topic, and It seems that the users of PlayStation they don’t have much to worry about at the moment.

During the recent Sony shareholders meeting, Hiroki Totoki, CFO of Sony, was questioned about the possibility of seeing an increase in the PlayStation 5. This is what he mentioned about it:

“There is nothing specific [yo] I can share… about the prices.”

Although Totoki’s statement leaves the door open for a possible price increase in the future, Analysts have pointed out that it is currently very difficult for the PS5 to increase in price. At this point, Mark Methenitis, an analyst and lawyer for the video game industry, commented the following:

“There has never been a console price increase over the lifecycle without a hardware change. It seems extremely unlikely that Sony wants to be the only outlier.”

Along with this, William D’Angelo, an analyst at VGChartz, has pointed out that Xbox is already gaining more ground, with Series X increasing 24.3% market share compared to 15.6% seen in 2021. That puts it just shy of 25.7% of the PS5.

Similarly, other analysts have pointed out that Sony is not in a position to increase the price of the PS5, since the $499 is quite highand an increase could not only cause a negative reaction through the public, but could also give the Xbox Series X an advantage.

Meta had the luxury of increasing the price of the Quest 2, because they are the leaders in this market at the moment. Although the PS5 has the advantage at the moment, an increase could change the course of this generation today. On related topics, Sony has patented a new controller for the PS5. Similarly, the PS5 receives a substantial update.

Editor’s Note:

It is true that Sony cannot afford to increase the price of the PS5 at the moment. Considering that sales of the Xbox Series X | S are better compared to what was seen with the One, the increase of the PS5 could cause its competitor to have an advantage in this generation.

Via: Lifewire