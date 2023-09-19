Home page politics

From: Ulrike Hagen

Testing an ATACMS missile during a US and South Korean military exercise © HANDOUT/SOUTH KOREAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/AFP



The USA could deliver powerful ATACMS missiles to Kiev as early as autumn, which would significantly strengthen the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Kiev – The US could deliver ATACMS missiles to Kiev as early as this fall, which could have far-reaching effects on the Ukrainian counteroffensive. According to US news reports, the first 300-kilometer long-range missiles will soon arrive in Ukraine. Do the ATACMS missiles have the potential to turn the tide in the Ukraine war?

ATACMS: Will the powerful missiles turn the tide in the Ukraine war?

Already on June 9th, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives had one resolution passed calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to immediately deliver long-range missiles to Ukraine. The resolution specifically mentions the ATACMS tactical missile system from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, which would allow Kiev forces to hit Russian targets at a distance of over 300 kilometers.

“Crucial for Ukrainian counteroffensive”: ATACMS hit targets 300 kilometers away

The resolution called for the transfer of weapons systems with long-range capabilities to the war-torn country to avoid prolonging the conflict and causing more damage. “ATACMS are critical to the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive,” committee chairman Michael McCaul said loudly The Defense Post, “I have always criticized this – if we want to help them, we either have to fully commit or withdraw.”

The The Biden government, however, continues to resist thisto send long-range weapons to Kiev because it fears they could be used to attack territory in Russia and further escalate the conflict.

Technical data of the ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System):

Developer and manufacturer: Lockheed Martin

Range: The maximum range of the ATACMS varies depending on the version, but is a maximum of 300 kilometers (approx. 186 miles) for the Block I version.

Payload: The missile can carry various types of payloads, including submunitions, warheads, or other specialized payloads. Current versions carry a 221 kilogram warhead with explosives (WDU18 warhead of the 500-pound class with fragmentation action).

Size: The rocket weighs 1,670 kilograms, is four meters long and has a diameter of 61 centimeters.

Weapon platforms: ATACMS missiles can be fired from the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) missile systems.

Accuracy: ATACMS is known for its high precision. It can hit targets with an accuracy of about ten meters (about 33 feet) or better.

Speed: The speed of the ATACMS rocket is approximately Mach 3, which is about 2,301 kilometers per hour (about 1,430 miles per hour).

Target Types: The ATACMS system can engage a variety of targets, including enemy troop concentrations, logistical facilities, missile emplacements, artillery positions and other high value targets. The latest version of the ATACMS also has a proximity sensor with which the warhead can be detonated in the air (airburst) before impact, if necessary.

Guidance System: ATACMS is equipped with an Inertial Navigation System (INS) that combines with GPS updates to provide precise target acquisition.

Source: Lockheed Martin

The USA, South Korea, Greece, Turkey and Poland currently have the “Army Tactical Missile System” (ATACMS), which was developed in 1991 and consists of long-range guided missiles. Ukraine has been asking the US government for support with highly effective precision weapons for a long time. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi described them as essential to combating “Russian terror,” the news portal reports Kyiv Independent.

The U.S.-supplied weapon with the longest range in the Ukrainian inventory to date is the HIMARS missile, which can hit targets at a distance of up to 80 kilometers. Now senior US officials are reporting opposite ABC News, Long-range missiles are also “on the table” and will likely be included in an upcoming security package. However, a final decision has not yet been made. So it could take months until Ukraine receives the missiles, said the official.

Long-range missiles “on the table”: Four times the range of HIMARS and MLRS systems

The U.S. government has so far rejected the Ukrainian president’s requests for these weapons, even after the United Kingdom and France sent similar Storm Shadow missiles and long-range SCALP missiles. The delivery of ATACMS to Ukraine can quadruple the range of the current M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS platforms, which have already become a decisive factor in the defense, such as the Kyiv Post reported.

With these, the Ukrainian armed forces could have destroyed a number of enemy ammunition depots and command centers as well as hundreds of armored vehicles, artillery and anti-aircraft systems as well as radar stations and their crews. Currently, however, Ukrainian forces are struggling more than expected in their counteroffensive to break through heavily defended Russian lines and are contending with Russian drone attacks. This also increases the political pressure on Washington to send military aid.

Ukraine War: ATACMS could help make it easier to combat Russian positions in Crimea

ATACMS would not only allow Ukrainian forces to more easily achieve greater range when shelling Russian positions, particularly targets in Crimea. “I think specific targets in Crimea would be command and control centers, logistical hubs – particularly munitions facilities – and air bases,” Mick Mulroy, a former CIA officer and deputy defense secretary, said loudly ABC News.