At the moment the franchise of DC in the cinema and series is undergoing a restructuring that has not favored everyone, since many series and films have been cancelled. However, there are surviving projects like joker 2, as well as Batman 2 and the series of Penguin that will be derived from this universe directed by Matt Reeves.

Given this, the question has arisen as to whether there will be a direct connection between this series and the sequel where the protagonist is Robert pattinson and the answer is a resounding yes, something that I did see coming. This means that users who do not want to lose any of the narrative details will have to watch the entire season before venturing into the second part of the movie.

This mentioned reeves:

There is a set of things that we want to do. It’s the way we’re doing with The Penguin and how that leads to the sequel to The Batman.

So far this is the synopsis of the series:

Series focused on the character of The Penguin, from the movie ‘The Batman’ (2022), played by Colin Farrell.

The exact release date is unknown for now.

Via: Collider

editor’s note: The Batman is a great movie, so I’m glad that the series and the second part have been saved from the purge made by Warner Bros. Discovery. Now we just have to wait and see what Reeves has prepared.