new Delhi: Congress continues to protest against three new laws related to agriculture. Meanwhile, today Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked the governments of the party-ruled states to consider the possibility of passing legislation to neutralize the ‘anti-agricultural’ legislations of the central government.

According to a statement issued by the party’s general secretary KC Venugopal, Sonia Gandhi has advised the Congress-ruled states to look into the passage of the law under Article 254 (A) of the Constitution.

Venugopal said that this article empowers the state legislatures to pass laws to nullify these ‘anti-agricultural and intervening state laws’.

Currently, Congress has governments in Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry. He is part of the coalition government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Venugopal claimed, “This step of the state will allow the unacceptable and anti-farmer provisions of three agricultural laws to be ignored.” These provisions include the abolition of the minimum support price and the provision of disrupting Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs).

The Congress general secretary also said, “After passing the law on behalf of the Congress-ruled states, the farmers there will be freed from the gross injustice that the Modi government and BJP have done to them.”

Significantly, in the recently concluded monsoon session, the Parliament approved the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill -2020 on Agricultural Services. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday approved these Bills, after which they became law.

