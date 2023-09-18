A job announcement raised the suspicion that The Outer Worlds 2 might have one multiplayer mode . Published on the Obsidian Entertainment website, the game development studio, is looking for a senior network programmer, who also deals with “multiplayer gameplay”.

Nothing for sure

The problem is that the link between the announcement and The Outer Worlds 2 is really tenuous. The only sign of contact is theUnreal Engine, but otherwise the space action RPG is never directly mentioned. So, it’s possible that this is a completely different project.

Avowed, the other game already presented by Obsidian, seems to be excluded, because the studio cut the cooperative mode during construction, making it a single player experience only. Could there be a third game in development?

It’s hard to say, although it’s not as unlikely as it seems. Alongside major projects, Obsidian has always carried out smaller projects as well. For example, at a certain point it had in development the survival Grounded, created by a small internal team, Pentiment, designed by Josh Sawyer, Avowed, its flagship title, and The Outer Worlds 2 itself, on which the Tim Cain.

Let’s make a hypothesis: given the success of Grounded, the announced game could be the official sequel, which could have a greater focus on online.

The Outer Worlds 2 hypothesis is fascinating, however. Some believe that Obsidian wants to add multiplayer to fit the game into the cases of which Microsoft It also allows publication on competing consoles, i.e. PS5. It’s difficult to say, honestly, but given the vagueness of everything, any speculation can be considered valid as such.