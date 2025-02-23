Extremadura, with its president María Guardiola in the lead, but also with the support of the majority of the population, and even the opposition groups – including the PSOE – has set foot on the wall and is giving the battle to prevent the Almaraz nuclear power plant, scheduled for 2027. This week the Extremadura president has moved to Brussels to ask former Vice President Teresa Ribera, Now vice president of the European Commission, who intercede before the Spanish government to avoid the closure she herself designed when she was part of that executive.

Guardiola insisted that a “common criterion” is maintained on this matter, in Spain and in Europe. And Mrs. Ribera, according to Guardiola, washes her hands and says that “the decision is of the companies” and that they are the ones who must request the extension to extend the useful life of the nuclear power plants, not only in Almaraz, but in The rest of the country, as if the calendar of closures that she designed and that her government approved had nothing to do.

As Guardiola explains, wherever it goes, Almaraz produces energy for four million homes in Spain. It is 7% of the energy throughout the country and regional level, more than 3,000 families live from the central in Extremadura.

The government insists on its commitment to renewables, solar and wind, as if that bet also did not involve contamination for the field in which the plaques or wind mills are installed. And what is worse, as if with those plates and those mills, the energy security provided by nuclear plants is achieved.









This same week, the Minister of Industry, Jordi Hereu, has expressed the government’s commitment to the electric car and has promised direct aid to the purchase of these vehicles. And what would happen if we all buy electric vehicles? Do we have enough energy if we close the nuclear? We intend to electrify the economy, industry, transport … We want to have our own data centers, which has all the logic in a geopolitical environment like ours, but to have them we need energy and put the ideology ahead of everything else we It can be expensive, as Germany is coming out, or without going so far to Catalonia itself.

Independence and presence in the regional governments of the extreme left, such as the commons and even the CUP, have prevented in recent years, for example the extension of the PRAT, or install more wind or solar farms. That, apart from the legal uncertainty generated by the procès that caused the flight of thousands of companies, whose confidence will cost to restore, although it is one of the main objectives of the Government of Illa.

In energy matter, this ideological blindness can cost Catalonia unless the reversing government in its nuclear blackout plans. According to the aforementioned calendar prepared by Teresa Ribera, in 2035, he will close the last nuclear reactor in Catalonia, Valdellós II. Before, the two of Ascó will be unplugged, in 2030 and 2032, leaving with the greatest dependence on their history of the electricity supply of the rest of Spain and French imports, in which 70% is nuclear generation. And it is that the Government of Illa wants to tighten the accelerator of renewables, but it is practically impossible to replace the production of nuclear energy in Catalonia, which represents almost 60% of the total. Will the government dare to close Ascó and Valdellós II? Or how is Catalonia allowed to extend its useful life? The Government must rectify and not advise this blow to Extremadura.