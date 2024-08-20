Final Fantasy 16 took a long time to arrive on PC and now it’s natural to ask if Square Enix will do the same with the next chapters: the director has had his say.
Final Fantasy 16 will arrive in September on PCafter being a PS5 exclusive for over a year. Of course, this is partly due to the agreements with Sony, but Square Enix took its time with the conversion.
Going forward we can expect the Japanese company to always give priority to the console version and that we will have to wait a long time for the PC versions of the next Final Fantasy? The director of Final Fantasy 16 had his say on the matter.
Final Fantasy 16 Director’s Comment
When asked if future Final Fantasy games could be released day-one on PC, Takai replied: “I think it’s possible, probably even probable,” before adding: “That said, the team responsible for each project decides its own policy, so this is just my personal opinion.”
“Of course, we wanted to get the PC version into the hands of gamers. as quickly as possible“, he says. “We have no gain from delaying its release. That said, I don’t think we could have done much more to speed up the porting process. Looking at the results, I think the time we spent optimizing the game for PC was well spent.”
“Because we want our game please as many players as possiblewe made sure to address all the points that could be perceived as negative,” Takai says, referring to the criticism he’s received with some of Square Enix’s PC conversions. “Of course, we don’t just listen to feedback from Final Fantasy 16 players, but also from other games.”
Although Takai’s reflections are presented as personal opinions, they are in line with what Square Enix said during several financial meetings throughout the year. In its latest fiscal year results, the developer spoke of a “shift from quantity to quality” as it “aggressively pursues a multi-platform strategy.”
Now, however, we wonder if Final Fantasy 16 will ever come out on Xbox Series X and S.
#Final #Fantasy #games #hit #launch #director
Leave a Reply