Final Fantasy 16 will arrive in September on PCafter being a PS5 exclusive for over a year. Of course, this is partly due to the agreements with Sony, but Square Enix took its time with the conversion.

Going forward we can expect the Japanese company to always give priority to the console version and that we will have to wait a long time for the PC versions of the next Final Fantasy? The director of Final Fantasy 16 had his say on the matter.