According to the head of FromSoftware and director of Elden Ring – Hidetaka Miyazaki – however, he reassured the fans and said that this will not be the case at all.

As has been explained time and time again, the expansion of Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree introduces many new weapons , but also (and perhaps this is the most interesting part) new categories of weapons. At this point, however, a doubt arises: won’t the new weapons be too powerful and so much more interesting than the basic ones that our favorite weapons from the base game will become obsolete?

Miyazaki’s words on the weapons of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Miyazaki, speaking to CNET, explained: “The new weapon classes will not necessarily be clearly better than the weapon classes that are already available, so I don’t think players will perceive a drastic and insurmountable change in terms of the difficulty curve [del gioco base] just because now they have access to these new weapons.”

Later, Miyazaki adds, “Could certain weapons be better against certain bosses? Maybe.” But in this case it is not about power, but simply about the fact that i new attacking movesets they might be more useful in specific situations.

Finally, he also states that in PvP (Player vs. Player) weapons should not change the balance drastically. He explains that naturally there will be new strategies and if we don’t buy the DLC we won’t be able to imitate our opponents. According to him, however, the final experience will not be negative in any case.

