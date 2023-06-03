After a marked defeat in local and regional elections, the Spanish government called early elections. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party, brought forward the general elections that were scheduled for the end of the year to July 23, in just over a month, after seeing the growth of the Popular Party in the elections . The real calculation and reason for anticipation, however, is another party, the neo-Francoist Vox.

First, it is necessary to understand the administrative subdivisions of Spain. The country is unitary, with a system of devolved power in the autonomous communities. It is not like a federation, as is the case in Brazil, where there are clear competences of the federation entities, separated into basically two types, states and municipalities, plus the Federal District with its particularities.

Spain has 17 autonomous communities, somewhat similar to the state in Brazil, plus the two autonomous cities in North Africa, Ceuta and Melilla. There is another smaller subdivision, the provinces, which number at 50. Finally, there are the 8,131 municipalities. When we talk about local elections, we are talking about municipal and provincial elections. Regional elections deal with the autonomous communities.

The three types of administrative division choose their governments in a model similar to the national one, with the choice of a legislative assembly by voters and subsequent formation of government internally by elected representatives. For example, in the capital Madrid, the local assembly, the Ayuntamiento de Madrid, is made up of 57 representatives. If a party elects 29 of these, it appoints the mayor. If no party has a majority, a coalition is formed.

Elections and defeat of the left

In that election, all the seats of all the more than 8 thousand municipal assemblies, 1,038 seats in 38 of the 50 provincial assemblies, 737 seats in the parliaments of 12 of the 17 autonomous communities and 50 seats in the two autonomous cities were at stake. Once this explanation has been made, it is important, as the national proportion of votes can help illustrate the defeat of the PSOE, but it is even deeper.

The center-left party has lost several prefectures and provincial governments where it traditionally wins. The PSOE, in total, had 28% of the votes. The number is not so catastrophic at first glance, as it is only 1% less than in the 2019 regional elections and the same proportion as in the November 2019 national elections, when the current Pedro Sánchez government was formed. Again, however, that number lies.

The Popular Party, PP, center-right conservative, had 31% of the votes. In the last regional election, it had won only 23%. In the last national election, even less, with a mere 20.8%. In addition to the great proportional growth, the PP achieved key victories, turning over the government of at least three autonomous communities. It is also at the forefront in other communities, such as Aragon and Valencia. He retained the mayoralty of Madrid and conquered that of Murcia, one of the largest cities in the country, among others.

The Conservatives will be the party with the largest number of representatives at the three aforementioned levels. Vox, a far-right neo-Francoist, consolidated its position as the country’s third largest force, doubling its proportion of votes in relation to the last regional election, now with 7% of the electorate. Still, half of the 15% obtained in the last national election by the party. This is due to the fact that many of the party’s agendas are national, such as immigration or the Spanish identity itself.

Alienation of the electorate

It is essential that we look at Vox to understand Pedro Sánchez’s decision to bring the elections forward. In a May 2019 column, we contextualized the reason for the party being classified as an extreme right-wing party, and suggested reading, or re-reading, that text. One of the reasons for the growth of Vox is the fact that the PSOE relied on separatist, republican and radical left parties to govern.

This has alienated much of the moderate voter, who fluctuates between the two traditional forces, PSOE and PP, and also part of the leftist voter, who may even support greater regional powers for Basques and Catalans, but does not want a fragmentation of the current Spanish state. In addition to the PSOE approaching legends such as the Basque Eh Bildu and the Catalan Esquerda Republicana de Catalunya, the left and the Spanish radical left became fragmented.

Where once there was Unidas Podemos as a united front of smaller leftist parties, there are now Podemos and Movimiento Sumar, plus the various regional leftist parties. Meanwhile, the right exists in two forces, the giant PP and the growing Vox. Previously there was Ciudadanos, which fell by the wayside after its “anti-corruption renewal” message failed.

Aim at Vox

So, why do we say that it is Vox, and not the PP’s victory, that explain Pedro Sánchez’s decision? In the coming weeks, Vox will be essential to the eventual formation of viable governments in diverse communities, provinces and municipalities. Due to the fact that Vox is intrinsically linked to Francoism and its legacy, Sánchez expects these negotiations to wear down the PP in the short term.

On the original date of the election, the PP would have time to recover its image, and issues such as the current record inflation, related to the conflict in Ukraine, would end up liquidating the chances of the PSOE. Furthermore, Sánchez wants to use the threat of Vox’s national growth as a rallying cry for the various leftist parties, thinking they can band together against a “common threat.”

This, however, is possibly the prime minister’s naivety. Today, Spanish leftist parties would not reach a consensus on basic issues, let alone the formation of a kind of “broad front”. Ultimately, the reality is that Vox will become the “kingmaker” of an eventual Spanish government, the party that may or may not make a parliamentary coalition viable.

Then the eyes are directed to the PP. If the party agrees to form coalitions with Vox in the autonomous communities, it may suffer some wear and tear and rejection, but it paves the way for a national alliance between the two right-wing forces. According to electoral polls, today, this coalition would have a majority in the Spanish parliament and Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the PP, would become the new prime minister. The name is spelled with two “o”s, and the almost Lusitanian sound is due to the fact that it is Galician, a region historically and geographically close to Portugal.

Another possibility is that the PP does not agree to negotiate with Vox, rejecting the party’s chauvinist and neo-Franco character. This happens in other European countries. For example, in Germany, there is a consensus not to make alliances with the Alternative for Germany, also of the extreme right. In that case, the Spanish parliament would be fragmented, with no viable government, and the country would repeat its recent fate. That of holding a series of elections in search of unlocking a parliament with almost ten parties.