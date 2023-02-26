Other than continuing to promote federal programs, very little has been known about the work he has done Daniel Hibraim López Armenta as secretary of Guasave Town Halland perhaps due to this lack of results, he somehow wants to be noticed, since he already realized that in his new position he cannot show off on social networks, as he did as regional director of Well-being, but that does not mean he will stop try, so this week he came up with the quip that he’s going to implement the dynamic of choose a day to take the children to work, and it already started by taking his own. It will be necessary to ask López Armenta if the idea of ​​taking the children to the office is to inspire tenderness in the people who go and make claims to the City Council, or simply the Municipal Palace will also act as a nursery. That you shouldn’t look for more objective strategies that do improve public service? They even say that he is focused on having likes for his Facebook profile.

The director of Sustainable Mobility, Julio Leal García, seems to not exist in this administration, since very little is reported on what is happening in his area, which is often very often in the eye of the hurricane, and now that a retired teacher has accused three Of his agents, the aforementioned official said that he could not speak about the subject in question and that it would be better for him to interview his operational commander, since he would give an answer to that. Undoubtedly, Leal García’s response astonished the reporter, since the supposed boss in the Transit Department finds out nothing, or else, he is afraid of giving an opinion on controversial issues, so we will have to question what they saw in him to give him That position. The worst part of the case is that Germán Gámez said that the transits did receive the 7,000 pesos, but it was not extortion, but to pay for the damages to the person who was run over by the teacher, so it can be deduced that the three transits were very effective for count the damage suffered by the motorcycle, as well as the injuries to its driver, since the 7,000 pesos covered all of that.

again it is speaking in guasave of investments in the short term, which would be beneficial for the economy by generating sources of employment and new consumption alternatives, achievements that must still be expected, because until the first stone is laid, everything can change, but thinking positively and betting that When anchor companies arrive in the city, the local government must worry and take care of investing and working in the background on sewage spills, since the fetid odors disrupt not only commercial activity, but also daily life, so hopefully for that reason cause investors who bet on Guasave will not regret it.

Those who are Raising their voices are disabled people who pass through the center of the city, and the claim is for the Sustainable Mobility Directorate put real order and not only the regulations are for car drivers, and call attention to those who drive motorcycles and bicycles, since the latter do not respect signs, circulate in the opposite direction and ignore pedestrian crossings, affecting to that section of the population.

