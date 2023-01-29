seoulIn a large studio on the outskirts of Seoul, technicians huddled in front of monitors, watching cartoon K-pop singers, at least one of whom had a tail, dance in front of a psychedelic backdrop. . A woman with fairy wings fluttered.

Everyone on the screen was real, more or less. The singers had human counterparts in the studio, isolated in cubicles, with headphones on their faces and joysticks in both hands. Immersed in a virtual world, they were competing to become (hopefully) the next big Korean girl band.

The stakes were high. Some of his competitors, after failing the cut, had been thrown into bubbling lava.

This, some say, is the future of entertainment in the metaverse, brought to you by South Korea, the world’s testing ground for all things technological.

“There are a lot of people who want to enter the metaverse, but it hasn’t reached a critical mass yet, user-wise,” said Jung Yoon-hyuk, an associate professor at Korea University’s School of Media and Communication. “Other places want to venture into the metaverse, but to be successful you need to have good content. In Korea, that content is K-pop.”

In the metaverse, whatever it is, exactly, the normal rules don’t apply. And the Korean entertainment industry is delving into the possibilities, confident that fans will happily follow.

K-pop groups have had virtual counterparts for years. Karina, a real-life member of the Aespa gang, can be seen on YouTube chatting with her digital self, “ae-Karina”, in an exchange that is as fluid as late-night television.

The Korean company Kakao Entertainment wants to go further. He is working with a mobile game company, Netmarble, to develop a K-pop band called Mave that exists only in cyberspace, where its four artificial members will interact with real-life fans around the world.

Compared to their Korean counterparts, media companies in the United States have only engaged in “light experimentation” with the metaverse so far, said Andrew Wallenstein, president and chief media analyst at Variety Intelligence Platform.

Countries like South Korea “are often seen as a test bed for how the future will play out,” Wallenstein said. “If any trend is going to move from abroad to the United States, it would put South Korea at the front of the line in terms of who is most likely to be that springboard.”