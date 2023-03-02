Veilig Verkeer Nederland (VVN) wants us to stop driving at 80 km/h on N-roads, but at 60 km/h. The traffic organization is concerned about the number of traffic accidents on these provincial roads. According to police figures, 41 percent of traffic accidents take place on N-roads, where you can often drive 80 km/h.

There are crash barriers along highways and there is often room to swerve. This is different on provincial roads, because there are trees along the road, the verge is narrow and there are ditches. The chance of an accident is greater and the consequences are often more serious. According to VVN, lowering the maximum speed on N-roads from 80 to 60 km/h is necessary for safety.

Also more enforcement

The VVN would also like to see more enforcement. According to the organization, the focus is now on the highways, but there could also be more section controls and unmanned speed controls on N-roads. According to NOS the province of Utrecht is already working on a plan to lower the maximum speed of 20 percent of the N-roads from 80 to 60 km/h.

How much time do you lose due to a reduction of the maximum speed on N-roads?

It’s a simple math. At a distance of 100 kilometers you are on the road at 80 km/h in about 1 hour and 15 minutes. If you drive 60, the same distance will take you 1 hour and 40 minutes. So that is 25 minutes longer. Now you don’t drive 100 kilometers straight on a provincial road very often.

A half-hour drive might be more realistic. A 30 minute ride on an 80 road would take just under 40 minutes on a 60 road. This is the case if you drive a tight 60 or 80 for the entire half hour. You often have to deal with roundabouts or intersections on N-roads – they take just as much time.

More distractions?

Actually, you shouldn’t use this as an excuse: if you’re driving, then you’re driving and nothing else. Yet humans are not perfect beings and distraction or even boredom quickly creeps in. You may wonder if people can’t stay off their phones already, whether driving 60 is a smart idea. On the other hand, you don’t want to reward bad behavior by not implementing safety measures.