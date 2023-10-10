The great advantage of nuclear fusion is that, with just a few grams of fuel, large energy production can be obtained. More specifically, one gram of fuel in the fusion process has the potential to generate the equivalent of eight tons of oil. In the same way, the Sun, through fusion reactions, is capable of supplying energy to the entire planet Earth.

It is the same as what happens with fission, the process that is now used to produce energy in operating nuclear power plants, that the amount of fuel (uranium in this case) needed is very little compared to the fuel required by thermal power plants. coal, gas or oil. No matter how massive the use of fusion energy becomes in the future, its use (due to the extraction of necessary materials or the emission of gases) will never be so great as to alter the composition of our atmosphere. Furthermore, fusion is an energy that does not emit greenhouse gases.

To achieve fusion reactors, the use of hydrogen isotopes will be necessary. Isotopes are atoms of the same element (with the same number of electrons and protons), but with a different number of neutrons. This characteristic means that the different isotopes of an element have the same chemical properties, but different physical properties. The fusion reactions that occur at the lowest temperature are those produced between deuterium and tritium. Deuterium is very abundant in sea water and will be obtained from there by hydrolysis. And the tritium will be produced in the fusion reactor itself, since the neutrons from the fusion reactions impact a regenerating mantle composed, among other elements, of lithium. A neutron and a lithium produce tritium as a product that will be used again as fuel in the plasma. Plasma is the material used so that nuclei can fuse and produce energy. It is an ionized gas that has a temperature of more than one hundred million degrees.

In fusion, as also occurs in fission, we speak of nuclear reactions, different from the processes we know of fuel burning, which are processes based on chemical reactions. In the case of fusion we need to bring the nuclei closer together so that the nuclear forces come into play and attract each other strongly. When they fuse they form a new element whose mass weighs less than the sum of the masses of the initial nuclei. This difference in mass (although it is almost insignificant) has the capacity to be transformed into energy by Einstein’s famous equation E=mc². And you should know that we have started from very light elements. As I explained to you, we use the isotopes of hydrogen, which is the lightest element in nature, the one that is first in the periodic table, because it has only one proton and one electron. And next is helium. By joining two hydrogens through the nuclear fusion reaction we obtain helium and a surplus that is a neutron and is the one that has a lot of energy.

To give you an idea of ​​the amount of material we need as fuel, in the plasma confinement machines that we use for fusion experiments we have a density one million times less than the density of the air we breathe. This means that there are very few particles. The density is so low that no matter how many reactions occur with the release of helium, it will never be able to alter the composition of the atmosphere. Neither due to the consumption of hydrogen nor due to the emissions produced by fusion reactions, because these emissions will also not contain CO₂.

Isabel Garcia Cortes She is a senior scientist at the Fusion Laboratory of the Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT).

Question sent via email byLeonardo Arrabé

Coordination and writing:Victoria Toro

We respond is a weekly scientific consultation, sponsored by theDr. Antoni Esteve Foundationand the programL’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’, which answers readers’ questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, partners ofAMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), those that answer those doubts. Send your questions to[email protected]or on Twitter #nosotrasrespondemos.

