













Will the losing streak end? Loki 2 releases its first trailer and time got out of control









The advance allows us to see a god in space-time straits. He seems that he suffers from a condition in which in principle moves through time unintentionally and no one is able to help you improve.

However, the god will manage to benefit from this and it even seems that we will have different selves of our favorite antihero.

The advance shows us different scenarios due to travel to different times, thanks to time displacement. So we will see the god from place to place with various outfits.

Source: Marvel Studios

The abilities will also have special effects and we will be able to see new characters as well as familiar faces. The season will be full of action and adventure.

It will arrive on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.

We recommend you: Loki 2 reveals in its synopsis the search for Sylvie

Where can I watch the first season of Loki?

The first installment premiered on June 9, 2021 and is available on Disney+. It has six chapters of approximately 50 minutes. It is a Marvel Studios production.

The new installment will motivate the decision-making of the god, through the development of free will. The character will look for Sylvie, his female variant.

It should be noted that it was mentioned that the second season will show different references and connections to the Marvel Studios film world. It will be very interesting to find out which ones, because of the structure it will provide to the particular story and the overall Marvel universe.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)