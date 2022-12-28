According to what appears to be some sort of advertising brochure The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomit seems that the game is bound to have some online functionalityconsidering that there is a small banner dedicated to Nintendo Switch Online.

The question is very vague and we don’t even have confirmation of the fact that it is actually official material, but a Reddit user has posted a photo of this promotional material, which appears to be in the Dutch language. In the photo you can see a sort of page advertising The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with the main art and some details below.



Precisely in this area, a clearly visible red box referring to Nintendo Switch Online stands out, the Nintendo subscription service that allows online multiplayer gaming and access to various additional features, in addition to games from past consoles.

This may not have a direct connection to the game and simply be a reference to the Nintendo Switch online service, but the placement within a page dedicated specifically to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is certainly suspicious. The idea is that it could be a link to some online feature of the game, or a reference to possible ones DLCs futures, the existence of which is quite probable.

In the meantime, remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is expected to arrive on May 13, 2023: we recently saw that it has been classified by the ESRB and that the dubbing is in registration.