The first season of The Last of Us is over and that means fans are already thinking about Part II. However, there is a detail that is raising questions: considering that there is a time jump between the first and second part of the videogame saga (with the consequent growth of Ellie), in the new season there will be another actress instead of Bella Ramsey?

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the season finale, the executive producer and co-president of Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann has put those concerns to reststating that he and showrunner Craig Mazin want to make Season 2 with Ramsey.

“When we made the game, I thought we were incredibly lucky,” said Druckmann. “It was like a bolt from the blue that we found Ashley Johnson. I can’t imagine that version of Ellie was any other. And then, somehow, we had another bolt from the blue with Bella.”

“We are extremely lucky to have Bella and the things you’ve seen throughout the entire season. The only way we would ever consider switching actresses is if Bella said, “I don’t want to work with you anymore.” Even then, I’m not sure we’d grant it to him. We could still force her to return in the second season”. These are the joking words of Druckmann.

Mazin shared Druckman’s enthusiasm for Ramsey’s Ellie, and also pointed out that “Ramsey is 19 nowwhich – by the way – is Ellie’s age in The Last of Us Part II”.

At the moment we don’t know how it will be managed season 2. Mazin said The Last of Us Part II includes enough material for more than one season, but that will all depend on how HBO wants to handle that. Also, Part II is not as linear as the first chapter, so it is believable that changes need to be made.

Also the first season altered the story of the game, especially drastically changing the romance between Bill and Frank. Mazin expects something similar for Season 2, stating that some moments could be “radically” different from those experienced by players in The Last of Us Part II.

“[La Stagione 2] it will be different just like it has been this season,” said Mazin. “Sometimes it will be radically different, other times it won’t be at all, but it will still be different. It will be a thing of its own. It won’t be exactly like the game. It’s going to be the show that Neil and I want to do, but we’re going to do it with Bella.”