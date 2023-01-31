It was recently announced by HBO than the series of The Last of Us is being renewed for a second season, which is thought to cover the franchise’s second video game. However, there is something that users have wondered about this, since said game is practically twice as long as the first.

Thus, in new statements, one of the producers, Craig mazin, mentioned that the second part of the story will be a completely new monster, since the hours will be at least twice as long. Then he mentioned that TLOU Part II it will be more than one season of television, hinting to fans that things may stretch out.

“The Last of Us Part 2” is “more than a season’s worth of television” says showrunner Craig Mazin #TheLastofUs pic.twitter.com/hHILDAe1G5 —IGN (@IGN) January 27, 2023

For this approach to the new season, it is expected that we will have an additional scene or post credits at the end of the first, seeing how one of the main characters of the next part appears in the shadows. Or that at least emphasis is placed on a certain person who was not given so much importance in the video game, and who is later key.

Remember that the program The Last of Us releases new chapters every week.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It is logical that the following season could apply to be divided into two parts, since there is a lot to tell, including characters to add to the squad. We’ll see what happens later, after all, it’s a long way from its premiere.