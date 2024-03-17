Since its premiere, the series 'The Knights' managed to capture the attention of Netflix viewers, who elevated it to the status of the most watched series on the platform worldwide. The success of this spin-off of the film of the same name, which was released in 2019 and was directed by the British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, generated many expectations about a possible second season. For this reason, here we will tell you everything that is known about it.

The plot follows Eddie Horniman, who unexpectedly inherits his father's huge rural estate and discovers that it is part of a cannabis emporium. The eight episodes that make up the fiction were released on March 7 and in a few hours it was considered the public's favorite.

Will 'The Knights' have season 2 on Netflix?

Until now, Netflix did not make any announcement about the future of 'The Knights'; However, the great reception from the public and the enthusiasm on the part of the cast for a continuation could make its development possible.

The actor Max Beesley, who plays Henry Collins in the series, said: “The experience was incredible. If it happens again, great, that would be wonderful. But I have no idea,” he told Dexerto.

For his part, Marc Helwig, executive producer of 'The Knights', told Deadline that they are aware of the series' performance. “We have started the process (of the second season). “We have spoken with some writers and we have spoken a lot with Guy about what he would want to do in a second season, what things to focus on,” he indicated.

How did season 1 of 'The Gentlemen' fare?

According to the FlixPatrol portal, 'The Knights' It continues as the most viewed series on the Netflix portal worldwide, since its official premiere on the platform. In this way, it surpasses other fictions that are also the public's favorites such as 'Bandidos', 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Iron Reign' and 'Das Signal'.

What is the series 'The Knights' about?

The official synopsis of 'The Knights' spread by Netflix notes: “When aristocrat Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it is home to a massive cannabis empire… and its owners aren't going anywhere.”

How many episodes does season 1 of 'The Knights' have?

The first season of 'The Knights', a series directed by Guy Ritchie and which officially premiered on March 7, 2024, It has eight episodes, which have a duration between 41 and 67 minutes. Below, we show you the chapters of the fiction:

Chapter 1: 'Refined Aggression' (67 minutes)

'Refined Aggression' (67 minutes) Episode 2: 'Heaven Tommy pum pum' (63 minutes)

'Heaven Tommy pum pum' (63 minutes) Chapter 3: 'Where's my weed?' (50 minutes)

'Where's my weed?' (50 minutes) Chapter 4: 'A slightly unfriendly gentleman' (41 minutes)

'A slightly unfriendly gentleman' (41 minutes) Chapter 5: 'I have hundreds of cousins' (44 minutes)

'I have hundreds of cousins' (44 minutes) Chapter 6: 'Any eventuality' (48 minutes)

'Any eventuality' (48 minutes) Chapter 7: 'Everything has risk' (43 minutes)

'Everything has risk' (43 minutes) Chapter 8: 'The gospel according to Bobby Glass' (43 minutes).

