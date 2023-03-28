iPhone 15 needs no introduction, it’s the next iPhone by weblog Apple that users are already anxiously awaiting despite the recent iPhone 14 having recently landed on the international market. Today we want to tell you about a remote possibility that would oblige us with the next model to abandon the physical SIMs that we all know and still use!

iPhone 15: will it force us to switch to eSIM?

As you may know, physical SIMs are slowly being replaced, disappearing to make room for eSIMs, virtual SIMs which in the United States are already quite widely used, much more than that present in Italy and other European countries. To such an extent that already the iPhone 14 in the USA must necessarily be used with these SIMs as does not have the slot for physical ones!

Well, an interesting novelty that we were not yet ready to welcome, but in the near future this may have to change and perhaps we will necessarily have to adapt to this novelty. Indeed, Apple is aiming to bring the iPhone eSIM Only also in Europe, arriving for example in France already this year, with the arrival of the iPhone 15.

Apparently, in fact, the new device will be sold without a physical slot, as indicated by the iGeneration website, even if for now the rumors remain related only to France and it is difficult to say if all this will also come to us. Needless to reiterate, however, that once Apple decides to bring the novelty to Europe, the most plausible option is that all countries will be involved, including Italy.

We will obviously keep you updated on the news, but rest assured that the news will not go unnoticed as it would bring about a real revolution in the world of telephony as we know it today!