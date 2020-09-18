Which are the three bills on which dispute? Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020

Farmer (Endowment and Security) Agreement on Price Assurance

Agricultural Services Bill 2020 These bills will replace the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020 and the Farmers (Endowment and Security) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Agricultural Services Ordinance 2020 brought in the Corona era.

According to the government, what benefits do farmers have from these bills? According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bills will benefit the farmers. On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “These bills will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles.” He said, “This agrarian reform will provide new opportunities for farmers to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. This will give our agriculture sector the benefit of modern technology, while empowering the farmers.” Modi protested against the bills and said that a lot of power is engaged in confusing the farmers. Now the farmer will be the owner of his will.

MNC will be able to enter into agreements with big traders etc. at the same level.

Farmers will not have to go round the court-court.

Settlement of dispute and payment to farmer will be ensured within the stipulated time.

The Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill will create an eco-system.

Farmers will have freedom to sell and buy produce as per their choice.

Farmers will have an alternative channel for selling crops, which will give them a remunerative price for the produce.

Will the government procurement and MSP system end? MSP is the minimum support price that a government decides at the time of sowing. This gives farmers protection against sudden drop in the price of the crop. If the prices of the crop are low in the market, the government agencies buy the crop from the farmers on the MSP.

Government: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in the Lok Sabha that the minimum support price (MSP) would be retained. He said that these bills will not affect the MSP of crops. Procurement of crops on MSP from farmers will continue. Government procurement is not being brought to an end, but farmers are given more options where they can sell their crops. License traders have been forced to sell their produce by going to Mandi. Opponent: Opposition members, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, said that the market market of farmers in the states would end. Adhir said that agriculture is a state subject. States have the right to make laws on this issue. This move of the Center is against the federal system. Shiromani Akali Dal MP Sukhbir Singh Badal said in Lok Sabha that our 20 lakh farmers of Punjab are going to be affected by these bills. 30 thousand jobseeds, three lakh mandi laborers, 20 lakh agricultural laborers are going to be affected by this. The government of Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab also criticized the bills. Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy has also opposed these bills.

Badal explained what is the loss on the pretext of ‘live’ I asked a farmer why he opposed these bills, then he compared the bills to ‘Jio’. Farmers fear that the bill will take possession of multinationals. Just as Jio ends his competition and then increases the rates, the farmers feel that once the multinationals take over the grain buying market, they will exploit them. Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD

Will these three bills eliminate mandis? Government: According to the Center, once the bill is passed, the farmer will own the will. Tomar made it clear that it would provide better value to the farmers for their produce. The government has made it clear that the government procurement system will remain. Mandis operating under the States Act will also continue to operate as per the State Governments. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) is the Act for the state, this bill does not disturb it at all. Opponent: The parties of Punjab are continuously opposing. According to SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab has the best mandi system in the entire world, which will collapse after the passage of this bill. The Congress also claimed that the Mandi system would end through the bill in the Lok Sabha.

Understand the nuances from the Union Minister

If farmers are able to sell the produce outside the mandis, then what is the loss? Farmers fear that the MSP will not be procured after the new law. The bill does not say that the purchase outside the market will not be below the MSP price. Since there is no tax to be paid on selling outside, farmers can get benefit. However, if the price is less outside, then farmers can come and sell the crop where they will get MSP. Many mandis have a tax of up to eight and a half percent. It is collected from the farmer. This bill allows farmers to trade from their fields. The farmer will not have to pay any tax on this trade outside the market.

Badal protested on behalf of SAD

Is tax from mandis a reason for opposition from governments? The infrastructure of MPMC mandis is much better in states like Punjab, Haryana. Here wheat and paddy are more procured at MSP. The number of mandis and procurement centers in Punjab is around 1,840, such a mandi system is nowhere else. However, APMC mandis have different mandi fees and other cess in different states on the purchase of agricultural products. In Punjab, this tax is around 4.5%. The jobbers and traders of the market fear that when there will be no free trade outside the market, no market will want to come. One reason for the opposition of political parties may also be that their sources of revenue may be affected. Basmati exporters and cotton spinning and ginning mill associations in Punjab and Haryana have demanded abolition of mandi duty.

Farmers’ organizations are strongly opposing Angry farmers have protested in different parts of the country in the past few days. Highways were blocked in many places in Punjab and Haryana. The farmers of both the states also staged a protest against the Bill at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), said, “MPs who support the agricultural bills in Parliament will not be allowed to enter the villages.”

There has been a ruckus on the agricultural bills introduced in the Lok Sabha from the Parliament to the road. Disagreements have come to the fore within the government about these new provisions. Food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned against these bills. Farmers are agitating on the road. Arguments are being made from both the government and the opposition. The government says that through these bills, the goal of doubling the income of farmers by 2022 can be achieved. After all these bills passed amidst heavy opposition from the Lok Sabha, what is it that is being opposed so much? Let us know what are the arguments of both sides and how this bill will affect the market.