‘The Hunger Games’ will release its long-awaited prequel ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ in the coming days. The last time we saw the adventures of the protagonist Katniss Everdeen on the big screen was in 2015, with ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. Part 2’.

However, the discouraging news for many is that we will not enjoy the character played by Jennifer Lawrence. The new figure of the prequel will be nothing less than Rachel Zegler, star of the remakes of ‘Snow White’ and ‘West Side Story’, by Steven Spielberg. Under the direction of Francis Lawrence, who was in charge of the last three installments of the saga, the story will continue.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ here

When is ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ released?

The release date of the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’ is scheduled for this Friday, November 17, 2023, as announced by the producer.

When does the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’ premiere in Peru?

For both our Peru and Latin America, the release date is scheduled for this Thursday, November 16, 2023.

What is the new ‘Hunger Games’ prequel: ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ about?

“Set in a post-apocalyptic Panem, it takes us back several decades before the beginning of Katniss Everdeen’s adventures. The young Coriolanus Snow will be the mentor of Lucy Gray Baird, the girl selected as a tribute from the impoverished District 12. The young woman will surprise everyone by singing at the opening ceremony of the Tenth Hunger Games, in which Snow will try to take advantage of her talent. and charm to survive”, Filmaffinity reviews

The new prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’ will star Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth. Photo: Lionsgate.

What is the cast of ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel?

Tom Blyth: Coriolanus Snow

Rachel Zegler: Lucy Gray Baird

Peter Dinklage: Casca Highbottom

Jason Schwartzman: Lucretius ‘Lucky’ Flickerman

Hunter Schafer: Tigris Snow

Josh Andrés Rivera: Sejanus Plinth

Viola Davis: Dr. Volumnia Gaul

Laurel Marsden: Mayfair Lipp

Jerome Lance: Marcus

Luna Steeples: Dill

Ashley Liao: Clemensia Dovecote

Aamer Husain: Felix Ravinstill

Mackenzie Lansing: Coral

Hiroki Berrecloth: Treech

Knox Gibson: Bobbin

Peter Dinklage, a figure from 'Game of Thrones', also appears in the cast. Photo: Official poster

How much money have ‘The Hunger Games’ movies made?

The four ‘Hunger Games’ films have grossed a total of $2.995 million worldwide. All profits obtained from merchandising are added to this sum. That amount is expected to rise with the premiere of ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Where can I watch the entire ‘Hunger Games’ saga in Spanish?

The platforms Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video They bring the complete saga of ‘The Hunger Games’ in Spanish, movies starring Jennifer Lawrence.