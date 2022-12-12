It seems that the hot hatch is going to die out. Because this brilliant Hot Hatch will probably not get a successor either.

It might be the best car we’ve ever come up with: the Hot Hatch. Of course, you can say very succinctly that it is a hatchback with a large engine, but you are doing the car short with that. A good Hot Hatch can do everything. They are practical, fast and great fun to drive.

They are also becoming increasingly rare. More and brands leave this segment for what it is. In fact, brands such as Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Lancia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Renault, Subaru and Volvo have long since taken their C-segment hatchbacks out of production. Let alone that there are still hot versions of it.

Will the Hot Hatch go extinct

The future for the GTI seems to have come to an end. Opel and Peugeot no longer have a fast version of the Astra and 308 respectively. The Ford Focus will not have a successor (so neither will the Focus ST) and with a starting price of 80 grand, the Honda Civic Type-R has no chance.

But there is more bad news, because the Hyundai i30 N is also at the end of its tether. Hyundai N chief Albert Bierman reports this to the Australian Car Expert.

He says that although the Hyundai i30 N will have a successor, that applies to the i30 N Sedan, also called Elantra N or Avante N. That sedan version is quite popular in Asia, South Africa and America. The hatchback is mainly a European affair. And in Europe, the upcoming emission requirements (Euro7) are so strict that it is not feasible for Hyundai to build a good hatchback for a good price.

Successor not ruled out, it will take some time

It also has to do with the fact that the Theta engine (the 2.0 four-cylinder) is coming to an end. Hyundai is making the switch to the 2.5T four-cylinder for the Elantra N, i30 N Sedan and Avante N. The i20 will remain for a while. it uses the 1.6 T-GDI that we know from a lot of other Hyundais.

Of course we have to look at an electric variant in Europe. According to Bierman, this is a logical option. The issue, however, is that there is first a good and affordable electric C-segment hatchback on which Hyundai N can do its thing.

It will take some time before that happens. An N version of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is planned, but it will probably be a little more expensive. But it seems that the hot hatch is going to die out, it will probably only be for the time being.

