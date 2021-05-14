The approval of vaccination certificates to be able to travel and access certain spaces by a growing number of democratic countries shows how, as with other measures against the pandemic, a controversial issue in principle and subject to numerous ethical and legal aspects ends to become a fait accompli.

Either by mimicry, by the pressure exerted by the countries or private interests most benefited by this measure; or because more and more rulers are genuinely convinced of the benefits of this type of health passport, it is disturbing to see the ease with which our democratic citizenships accept new conditions for the exercise of their rights and freedoms.

A year ago, the European media described, among incredulous and horrified, how in China not only were people’s temperature taken, but they were required to have a green QR code issued by the authorities that confirmed that they were not infected with covid or had been in contact with anyone who was to be able to access practically any public space, from the subway to a shopping center.

The very principle of conditioning a person’s daily mobility to their health status seemed typical both of other times and of a dystopian future, narrated in novels and films, in which governments use artificial intelligence to subdue their populations based on biological criteria.

Still at the beginning of this year, with the vaccination process started, the predominant tone of the debate on the possibility of establishing vaccination certificates continued to be one of skepticism; although not so much in principle, but because of the fact that only a minority of the population was vaccinated.

Little by little the idea was installed that, once there were more vaccinated, it would make sense to talk about covid passports. And the example of Israel appeared with its massive vaccination campaign and the implementation of covid certificates that allow those inoculated to access indoor spaces for leisure and culture.

Denmark followed – already on the European continent – that at the beginning of April began to require everyone over 15 years of age a QR code that attests that they are vaccinated, have antibodies or a negative PCR result of less than 72 hours to be able to access cafes , hairdressers, museums and other spaces.

A few weeks later, with the imminent arrival of the summer tourism campaign, all European countries are working against the clock to develop a single health control system through QR applications.

Globally, most people want to get vaccinated. If vaccines were accessible to everyone equally – within each country and in all countries of the world -, in principle, we should achieve that longed-for group immunity relatively quickly, without making them mandatory.

In the current circumstances, however, by making it de facto forced, it will deepen inequality and discrimination within countries and between countries.

As Clare Wenham explains in The Economist, there are regions where vaccination coverage is not expected for several years, which not only confines people within their borders, but the economies of these countries “will experience less growth and will be less competitive with ramifications that will last decades ”.

But, even if patents end up being released and access to the vaccine becomes more equal, COVID certificates set an anything but innocuous precedent, both in terms of curtailment of freedoms and public health management.

Its defenders frequently allude to the fact that in some countries vaccination certificates are required, for example, in nurseries. They omit that they are vaccines that have been in use for decades and that protect, in this case, children from diseases that are serious, even fatal, for them.

The same does not happen with some covid vaccines that use new technologies, whose possible effects in the medium and long term are still unknown, and that protect against a disease that children and the bulk of the younger population in good health do not it is serious.

The price of reducing the risk of contagion by covid to zero is to ignore this controversial aspect: that the balance between the risks of becoming seriously ill or dying from covid with respect to the potential risks associated with new technology vaccines is not necessarily the same for everyone individuals.

After months of home confinement and deprivation of rights and freedoms and, in general, of everything that makes us human, the demand to submit to a small prick and demonstrate that it is inoculated whenever a public or private authority deems it necessary may seem like a meager price. However, we should not allow ourselves to be carried away by short-term pragmatism and demand, on the contrary, a rigorous public debate on the vaccination process and the certificates.

We are staking too much to leave the critical position in this debate in the exclusive hands of plotters and anti-vaccines.

Olivia Muñoz-Rojas is a sociologist. Doctor in Sociology from the London School of Economics (LSE), London.

