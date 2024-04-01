The long-awaited appeal in the climate case of Milieudefensie against Shell begins today in The Hague. The fossil company is doing everything it can to reverse its previous defeat. Editor Marike Stellinga explains why this case is crucial for the question of who is responsible for solving the climate problem.

Remko de Waal/ANP

Guest: Marike Stellinga Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Mandula van den Berg Edit: Jan Paul de Bondt Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: