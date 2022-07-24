When CIA agent Sierra Six uncovers the agency’s dark secrets, ruthless psychopath Lloyd Hansen puts a bounty on his head. Thus began the international manhunt in the style of “John Wick”, which delighted the public and turned the movie “the gray man” in the most viewed of Netflix.

Its explosive ending has left fans gasping for action sequences and hints at a possible sequel. Next we review everything that happened in the final minutes of the tape.

What happened in the end?

Lloyd Hansen kidnapped Donald Fitzroy and his niece Claire to capture the Sierra Six. However, he did not take into account that the protagonist would go to his rescue with the help of his partner Dani Miranda. The battle ended with the death of his former boss and a confrontation between the two agents.

In full confrontation, Suzanne Brewer (Denny Carmichael’s partner) interferes by killing the villain and arresting a weakened Six. She blames the deaths and mayhem on Hansen, thereby saving the CIA’s image somewhat and leaving Claire in the agency’s care. What she did not expect is that the hero escapes and rescues the girl.

Will it have a second part?

As we saw at the end of “The gray man”, there were several loose ends: Will Miranda go looking for Gentry? and are there no more traces of the evidence? For this reason, several wonder if there is a sequel on the way that answers the questions.

At the moment there is no official statement from Netflix and we must consider that the film has just been released a couple of days ago. However, its overwhelming success and demand from fans could make it possible. It only remains to wait for more news about it in the following days.