Patna

All the coalitions in Bihar are entangled over the seat sharing. The Grand Alliance has the most difficulties. The 2 partners have split from the alliance. At the same time, RJD and Congress are still screwed over seat sharing. The Congress wants 70-80 seats during the Bihar Assembly elections. But RJD does not want to give more than 60. In such a situation, the charge of Bihar Congress, Shakti Singh Gohil has questioned Tejashwi’s understanding.

Before the assembly elections, the knot of the Grand Alliance is getting loose in Bihar. The Congress is no longer willing to bow down to the RJD. Shakti Singh Gohil, in-charge of Bihar Congress has made it clear today. Speaking to the media, Shakti Singh Gohil has said that in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and 2010 assembly elections, the RJD has seen what the result of fighting separately from the Congress has been.

Gohil said that in the 2015 assembly elections, Lalu Yadav, with his prudence, immediately aligned with the Congress. The result is in front of all people. If he were, today such a situation would not have happened. At the same time, Shakti Singh Gohil has put the ball in the court of Tejashwi Yadav. Tejashwi Yadav is silent on the matter. Gohil said that unfortunately Lalu ji is in jail today.

The Bihar Congress in-charge also said that the stunning young face. At the same time, people who are less experienced also mislead them. It is too late for seat sharing. Now the balls are in RJD’s court. Decisions should be made quickly on the things that have happened.

RJD Hot

At the same time, RJD has erupted after the statement of Bihar Congress in-charge. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari, while speaking to the media, said that the Congress should give up dogma. The Congress in-charge should exert power to defeat the NDA in Bihar, but he is putting power to raise questions over Tejashwi. They are not aware of the situation in Bihar. At the same time, RJD has warned the Congress that if the Congress teases us, we will not leave.

RJD does not want to give 60 more

According to information received from sources, RJD wants to give 60 to 61 seats to Congress. Not willing to give more seats than that. In fact, after the separation of RLSP and HAM from the Grand Alliance, the demand for Congress has increased. Gohil will now discuss the issue with top Congress leaders in Delhi. At the same time, everyone’s eyes are on Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar, what decision he takes.